New video released: The sort of farm you get for $100 million

A stunning new video has been released showing what you can expect of a farm with a $100 million price tag.
On offer is the large-scale Undabri and Yambocully irrigation and dryland farming aggregation in the Border Rivers Region is expected sell for about $100 million.
The aggregation at Goondiwindi features two distinct hubs that are owned by a private investment group and managed by Australian-owned-and-operated rural asset management group Customised Farm Management.
The contiguous 13,920 hectare (34,397 acre) aggregation comprises of Undabri (10,444ha/25,808 acres) and Yambocully (3475ha/acres).
Some 1700ha is able to be irrigated in addition to 8110ha of dryland farming country. The balance of the aggregation is used for grazing, infrastructure and as support land.
Undabri and Yambocully are being offered in one-line or as separate assets through a two stage expressions of interest campaign through JLL Agribusiness.
The aggregation's substantial water assets comprise of 8399 megalitres of supplemented and unsupplemented water via the Yambocully Scheme plus overland flow.
Entitlements allow more than 15,000ML of irrigation water to be used each year if available to pump, with more than 10,500ML able to be stored on-farm.
The extensive irrigation infrastructure includes both lateral and centre pivots along with flood irrigation.
The country is well suited to a variety of summer crops including cotton and sorghum, with winter cereals, canola and chickpeas are also grown in rotation.
The generally flat country features self-mulching, cracking-clay blacks loams typical on the vast flood plain.
Original timbers include coolibah, brigalow, belah and myall.
Structural improvements include multiple residences, machinery sheds, elevated silos, and modern livestock handling facilities.
Expressions of interest close on November 23.
Contact Clayton Smith, 0428 878 523, Chris Holgar, 0411 177 167, or Geoff Warriner, 0408 687 880, JLL Agribusiness.
