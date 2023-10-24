Australian Wool Innovation has issued a clarion call to universities, engineering companies and entrepeneurs around the globe to find a biological harvesting solution, offering up to $3 million to fund the work.
AWI has released a world-wide Request for Proposals, searching for top thinkers to come up with a way to remove weakened wool from a sheep.
As part of that, an indicative budget of $50,000 to $3 million has been set out for over a maximum of three years.
The University of Adelaide has been investigating a new way of biologically harvesting wool to produce a weak point in the fibre of the wool, so that it can be removed without the need for traditional shearing.
Now AWI will move on to selecting and funding proposals to develop new technology that can separate the weakened wool from the body of the sheep, without the need for a net, such as in the Bioclip system of the 1990s.
It comes weeks after AWI decided to put the call out for global innovators in a bid to find a promising biological defleecing method sooner, announcing the move in a grower webinar.
AWI chairman Jock Laurie said industry needs a robust alternative to traditional shearing that is practical, cost effective and efficient.
"Due to the competitive labour market and the continual upwards spiral of shearing costs, the importance of providing options for woolgrowers about how they can harvest their wool in the future is critical," Mr Laurie said.
"Having options to control some of those factors is vital to the sustainability of the industry going forward.
"That is why we are pursuing and investing in this exciting technology so heavily."
Project proposals can be in the form of a handpiece for manual wool removal through to a more comprehensive fully automated system that addresses all or part of the sheep and wool handling process.
The first stage of all proposals submitted must involve the development of a wool removal mechanism that, depending on the scope of the project, will be integrated into a handpiece or an automated wool bioharvesting system.
All proposals must be in by 22 December 2023, with AWI to consider all idea in the new year with plans to make a decision by the end of January.
