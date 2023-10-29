Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

AWI candidate Neil Jackson wants wool to be fabric of choice by 2050

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
October 29 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Western Australian wool grower Neil Jackson is one of the candidates for the AWI board.
Western Australian wool grower Neil Jackson is one of the candidates for the AWI board.

Western Australian woolgrower and Australian Wool Innovation candidate Neil Jackson has vision that by 2050 wool will be the fabric of choice for consumers, allowing consistent demand to help underpin prices.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Nugent

Victoria Nugent

National sheep and wool writer

National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.