AWI candidate Neil Jackson wants wool to be fabric of choice by 2050

Western Australian woolgrower and Australian Wool Innovation candidate Neil Jackson has vision that by 2050 wool will be the fabric of choice for consumers, allowing consistent demand to help underpin prices.
"By 2050 I would love to see the elasticity of demand for wool much less elastic, to the point where wool is the fabric of choice around the world," he said.
"In a free commodity market it is impossible to control price but it is possible to influence demand.
"I would also love to see wool production and harvesting much less physically demanding, with great technological advances to keep younger growers stimulated.
"We need to encourage and promote youth within our industry."
A third-generation woolgrower, Mr Jackson has previously served as the President of Stud Merino Breeders' Association of Western Australia and has also served on bodies including the WoolQ consultative committee, the industry management committee for the application of the Biosecurity in Agriculture Management Act and the Ovine Johnes Disease Management Committee WA.
Mr Jackson said his family has been involved in fine wool production for more than 100 years, with his son now taking on more of the day-to-day responsibilities, allowing him to pursue his passion for wool in a different way.
"Knowing that our son will continue to farm for another generation it is really important to me for the wool industry to flourish in the textile arena and to make gains in innovation to encourage young people to remain in or join the industry, be they farmers or contractors," he said.
"I have a lot of skin in the game and as such want to see the wool industry survive and grow.
"As far as what I offer the board, I believe I have the business acumen, communication skills and understanding of grass roots wool growing to ensure that levy payers get some tangible benefits.
"Over the last 35 odd years we have managed to grow our business area four fold and production has increased five fold."
Among his memories of time in the wool industry are his hours helping out shearing as a young boy, his grandfather's National Fleece Competition win during the Melbourne Olympic Games, growing his wool clip to 600 bales and reccently hiking the Overland track in Tasmania wearing only woollen clothing.
Having spent a lot of time talking to industry members over the years, Mr Jackson said he has a great understanding of the unique issues growers face in different parts of Australia.
"The biggest issue facing growers, I believe, is wool harvesting," he said.
"We once had 180 million sheep with 15 million people and could get our sheep shorn easily.
"We now have half the sheep numbers and twice the population and some people battle to get their shearing done in a timely manner.
"AWI is fully aware of this and I back their shearer training targets, as well as their research in to biological methods of harvesting.
"The research looks very promising.
"From a commercial grower's perspective research into external and internal parasites and fly genomes are significant, as well as delivery of extension programs to ensure growers have access to the most current information."
Mr Jackson said marketing of wool was always paramount.
"We should be so proud of the clean, renewable and bio degradable product we produce, and we need to tell the world about it," he said.
"AWI is currently fiscally constrained, so a priority and challenge must be to deliver benefits to growers within the financial constraints.
"This will be a challenge for all directors."
Mr Jackson said AWI needed to be held to the highest standards and deliver tangible benefits to its shareholders.
"It has been through two independent audits and come through those with all recommendations achieved," he said.
"Like all businesses, things continually need to be reviewed and reassessed to ensure it can be proactive as the need arises.
"I am a firm believer in transparency, accountability, and a good cultural environment.
"I'm not a politically orientated person so I would like to see free, robust discussion about issues affecting our wool growers without encumbrance."
This story is part of a series of AWI board candidate profiles being published in the lead up to the election on November 17.
