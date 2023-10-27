A Benalla district farmer has decided to sell his well developed farm block as part of a transition plan.
Agents expect his Tarnook land across 110 hectares (272 acres) will sell for around $2.2 million.
The farm land, known as Torradup, is located 8km from the Benalla township and is for private sale via Elders Real Estate in Wangaratta.
Those agents say the owners have farmed extensively in the district for many years and Torradup has benefited from the experience gathered over time via progressive farming practices.
They say these practices have transformed the property into a hub for stock grazing with potential for cropping as well.
"This presents an excellent opportunity for a new owner to acquire a well-maintained and highly productive property with significant development potential," they say.
Torradup is subdivided into seven paddocks with infrastructure said to be of a high standard.
This includes electric fencing along the boundaries.
There are two large catchment dams, which feed to concrete stock troughs in every paddock.
The main dam benefits from an adjacent higher area of forested country which is part of a neighbour's holding.
The regular fertiliser program boosts the pastures, mainly sown to a productive mix of phalaris and clover.
Agents suggest Torradup may also have appeal to lifestyle block buyers with a number of possible elevated house sites.
About 25 acres of the property has been reserved for a red gum block.
The main property frontage is 670 metres to Basin Road while a second access way known as Carroll Road runs along one side forming another boundary.
Elders agent Michael Everard says Torradup appeals on many points.
"Firstly, it is an attractive landform with highly productive pastures which have been impressively and professionally developed by a district land owner and farmer through his family's lifetime of ownership," Mr Everard said.
"Farm properties in the Tarnook district with easy access from Baddaginnie or Benalla are tightly held with most of this district under long term, multi-generational family ownership."
For more information contact Michael Everand from Elders Real Estate Wangaratta on 0408 653 161.
