Farm Online
Home/News
Watch

Long farming experience has set a Benalla district property up for a new buyer

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
October 28 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

A Benalla district farmer has decided to sell his well developed farm block as part of a transition plan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.