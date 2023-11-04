Farm Online
AWI board candidate George Millington wants to create a sustainable wool industry

Victoria Nugent
Victoria Nugent
November 4 2023 - 12:00pm
Collinsville Stud Merinos principal George Millington is running for the Australian Wool Innovation board.
Collinsville Stud Merinos principal George Millington decided to run for the Australian Wool Innovation board to help create a sustainable industry for generations to come and elevate the market value of wool.

