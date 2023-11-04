Collinsville Stud Merinos principal George Millington decided to run for the Australian Wool Innovation board to help create a sustainable industry for generations to come and elevate the market value of wool.
"My reason for running is to try and ensure grower levies are spent in the most cost effective way to ensure the industry has a solid footing for future generations of wool growers," he said.
"I believe my business background enables me to bring commercial experience from outside and within the wool industry that enables me to be an effective representative for the industry on the AWI board if elected."
As the director and owner of Collinsville Stud Merinos for the last nine years, Mr Millington has overseen its re energisation into a thriving enterprise, unifying the iconic Merino studs of Collinsville and East Bungaree.
The business now supplies 2200 rams a year throughout Australia.
Prior to owning Collinsville and East Bungaree, he worked in the finance industry and was then involved in the coffee industry where he built and expanded wholesale coffee importation and roasting business Monjava Coffee.
After building the business substantially, it was sold to San Remo Pasta and Mr Millington then bought logistics company APD Parcel Delivery and is still involved in the management of this company today.
Mr Millington said it was a privilege to be have been involved in the wool industry and Collinsville for the last 12 years.
"Wool really is a fibre for the modern age with a great story to tell being a renewable, organic, bio degradable fibre with fantastic thermal properties," he said.
"Especially when you consider it competes with nylon in the market place which is a by product of the crude oil industry.
"AWI has a pivotal role to play in marketing these attributes to our overseas export markets and the wider consuming public worldwide.
"I believe we must continue to promote this in what is a very competitive fibre market place if we are to grow the demand for wool."
Mr Millington said AWI has an important role in funding research and development to enable wool growers Australia wide to grow wool in a more profitable and sustainable manner.
"An example of this is the large amount of funding currently being employed in shearer training to try and alleviate a shearer shortage, coupled with the very promising technology of biological harvesting which I saw first hand at a field day in the Riverina some two months ago," he said.
"The possible development of a flystrike vaccine would also be a game changer for the industry.
"It is critical that AWI continue to invest in marketing and promoting the product overseas as well as research and development that can provide tangible benefits to wool growers on the ground in their own farming operations."
Mr Millington said given that the board's sole SA representative James Morgan was retiring, he hoped he could be elected to help ensure the whole of Australia is represented.
This story is part of a series of AWI board candidate profiles being published in the lead up to the election on November 17.
