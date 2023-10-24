Grain grower representative groups have ripped into the federal government's proposed Biosecurity Protection Levy, saying without clear direction as to where levy funds would end up it amounted to little more than a new tax.
"At present the levies are set to end up in general revenue where there is no oversight as to how they will be spent," said Grain Producers Australia chief executive Colin Bettles.
"This goes against the core principles of the levy collection system, such as the collections raised for the GRDC (Grains Research and Development Corporation) or Plant Health Australia, where the funds are allocated to a specific use," he said.
"We have real concerns about grower levies being redirected into consolidated revenue, at present, unlike the GRDC or PHA this is a form of taxation without any grower representation."
With this in mind he said GPA's response to the levy proposal in the current consultation period was to unambiguously oppose the levy.
Shona Gawel, chief executive at the nation's other major national grain grower representative organisation GrainGrowers, had similar concerns.
She questioned whether the production sector was being asked to do too much in terms of funding a bolstered biosecurity management system.
"Growers already made significant direct financial contributions through R&D (research and development) investment, support for Plant Health Australia, contributions to emergency plant health responses, as taxpayers and in the everyday operations of their farm enterprises," she said.
"Given the investment growers already make in biosecurity, the government is now on notice that it needs to deliver a strong value proposition before industry openly supports the imposition of an additional levy burden."
Mr Bettles said the collaborative model used to decide GRDC or PHA spending would be far better suited than the current proposal.
These agencies collaborate and engage with growers, to work in partnership with government and other stakeholders, to design and deliver targeted investment strategies and programs, with oversight and accountability mechanisms provided for levy-paying growers.
Mr Bettles said the funds raised via the levy could be significant, saying based on last year's crop projections it could raise $28.56 million dollars, and would represent over 60 per cent of all the funding sought by the federal government from the ag sector.
He said the levy was not targeted at those creating the greatest risk, those bringing goods into Australia.
"GPA believes the imported container levy should be introduced first, before growers pay another levy, to ensure risk creators are contributing equally to shared responsibility and accountability on biosecurity, otherwise this new policy proposal lets risk creators off the hook again.
Ms Gawel also said her organisation was waiting for resolution on the issue of a container levy.
"Since the measures were first announced, we have been waiting for clarity on the value of the charge to be applied to grain crops and resolution to the issue of a risk creator or container levy."
"Both issues should have been addressed early in the development of the current government proposal, and we are waiting with interest to have them quickly resolved."
She said she had concerns with the model proposed for the levy, saying it appeared to be focused on ease of implementation rather than taking into account issues such as efficiency or effectiveness.
"Given our long-term call for sustainable biosecurity funding, we need the government to re-examine its approach and uphold its budget commitment."
