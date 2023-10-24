MSM Milling, one of the country's major oilseed processors, is planning a big upgrade at its Manildra facility in central NSW.
Company director Bob Mac Smith said the business was seeking the relevant approvals for the upgrades which would more than double total oil production capacity while near doubling the company's demand for seed, currently in excess of 100,000 tonnes of canola.
One of the major factors in the upgrade will be the addition of a new oil solvent extraction plant.
This is a process used in other oilseed crushing plants across the globe that will allow a better oil extraction rate.
"We're hoping to boost efficiency by six or seven percent, which will be really critical for the business' competitiveness both in the local and export markets," Mr Mac Smith said.
The solvent hexane will be used to extract additional oil from canola seed cake.
While solvents must be handled with care, Mr Mac Smith said the new plant would be planned to ensure all workers and the wider community were kept safe.
He said the proposed expansion would also greatly cut the facility's carbon footprint.
"We will be using less electricity and more steam, which we can generate using a biomass boiler that operates using waste products from the forestry industry."
"At present we are around 50 per cent renewable within the plant, we hope once the upgrade is finished this figure will rise to 61pc."
Mr Mac Smith said globally businesses were increasing their oilseed crushing capacity, a reflection of the bright outlook for the sector.
"Australian growers have seen the benefits of demand for canola for biofuel from the European Union and now there is a lot of growth in this space in North America, which has seen a lot of development in crushing in Canada in particular."
"We also see the sustainable aviation fuel industry growing, as are second generation biofuels such as green diesel, which can be used unblended to run vehicles while creating far fewer emissions."
On the human consumption front, Mr Mac Smith said Australia was ideally positioned to service growing demand in Asia.
"There are more people in Asia than out of it and there is an increasing demand for oil so we see big opportunities in this space."
Mr Mac Smith said at present the MSM Milling business had a strong domestic focus, but he expected that with the increased production that more of the company's product would be exported.
As well as the oil, the canola meal generated from the manufacturing process is critical to crusher viability.
"We would designate it more as another income stream than a by-product per se."
He said the new extraction plant processes were being optimised to protect the meal's protein levels to help it compete for space in rations in industries such as poultry against competing products such as imported soy meal.
At a local level Mr Mac Smith said the upgrade would have short and long term employment benefits for the Cabonne region, including jobs in the construction phase and around 15 new full time positions once the new plant is complete.
If approved, initial construction would begin in early 2024, with an estimated finishing time for the three part expansion plan in early 2025.
