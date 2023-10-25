Harvest is slowly beginning to ramp up as the nation moves past a million tonnes of receivals with the major bulk handlers.
The majority of the grain has been delivered in Western Australia where CBH has received over 680,000 tonnes all up, including 519,000t last week.
CBH chief operations officer Mick Daw said the majority of sites are expected to open in the coming week with grain now being received in all port zones.
The majority of the receivals have been in the earlier Geraldton, Kwinana North and Esperance zones.
Mr Daw said harvest in the Kwinana South was now underway, and that deliveries in the Albany zone had started last week.
GrainCorp has received over 426,000 tonnes on the east coast, with 290,000 tonnes of that in Queensland.
Receivals are starting to ramp up in NSW, 136,000 tonnes, while the first couple of loads have trickled in through far north-western Victoria.
The company said most of the action in Queensland was around Mt McLaren in Central Queensland and Goondiwindi in the south-west, with excellent quality so far.
Through NSW, Moree, Narrabri and Dubbo are the major action points, with canola just starting to come off in the Riverina.
In South Australia, Viterra has received 273,000 tonnes, the vast majority in its western zone.
195,000 tonnes was delivered last week to Sunday with barley making up the largest proportion of deliveries during the week, followed by wheat and lentils.
Four sites in Viterra's eastern zone received their first deliveries for the season.
