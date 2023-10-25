The federal government is sticking fiercely to its assertion that plans to phase out the live sheep trade is not driving down sheep prices and agriculture minister Murray Watt says plenty of credible analysts agree.
The role the ban was having on both the livestock market and farmer confidence was hotly debated in a senate hearing in Canberra yesterday.
Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences executive director Dr Jared Greenville ruled out any link between the government policy and the phenomenal drop in sheep prices.
"Our assessment is that is not the case," he told the Rural and Regional Affairs and Transport Committee.
It all came down to high supply, low demand. The same market fall-away was being witnessed in the east as in the west, he said.
Dr Greenville said on the back of a number of good seasons, Australia was seeing a large amount of supply on the market.
"Producers are starting to respond to the seasonal conditions in play, particularly as we expect Australia to move into a drier period," he said.
"The demand for re-stocking has also dropped away at the same time and those two factors are having an impact on the market.
"For sheepmeat, Australia is a large international exporter and so that increased supply is also starting to diminish prices."
Mr Watt told the hearing many other credible sources of livestock market information agreed, including Meat & Livestock Australian and Rabobank.
"These price falls are happening at a time when live exports are still occurring, an important fact some like to gloss over," he said.
Senators also grilled the minister on whether the planned ban was driving down farmer confidence.
Mr Watt said it was "quite possible government policies at a state and federal level have had an impact on confidence - I'm not trying to pretend otherwise."
But he suggested it would not be the major driver - rather the sharp falls in livestock prices and the onset of dryer conditions were.
Senators remained cynical, asking Dr Greenville if anyone at ABARES had actually "called up a sheep producer" and asked if their decisions now were being influenced by the impending ban.
Dr Greenville replied: "The key aspect is those fundamentals of supply and demand are driving the current market conditions.
"That's not to say some individual producers will not make decisions to alter their long-term behaviour, and that might occur now or when seasons turn, such as whether they rebuild their flock or not.
"The question is whether or not that impact is strong enough to influence the price above and beyond the other drivers and our assessment is it's unlikely to be strong enough."
Dr Greenville also made the rather sobering point that the previous time Australia was coming into drought, African Swine Fever was at play in China and that led to international meat prices being high.
"So our increased supply led to increased red meat exports with high prices generally maintained," he said.
That was not a market fundamental at play this time.
