Live sheep ban not driving down prices: ABARES, Watt

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
Updated October 25 2023 - 3:19pm, first published 3:00pm
Is the government's policy to ban the live sheep trade affecting the market? No, says the ag minister and ABARES.
Is the government's policy to ban the live sheep trade affecting the market? No, says the ag minister and ABARES.

The federal government is sticking fiercely to its assertion that plans to phase out the live sheep trade is not driving down sheep prices and agriculture minister Murray Watt says plenty of credible analysts agree.

