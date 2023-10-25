The federal government wants to do even more consultation on the need for laws banning fake meat foods from using animal words and images on packaging.
Despite a senate inquiry which received more than 220 submissions and involved numerous public hearings finding cause for new laws, and a Labor government election promise to make it happen, it seems it's back to the drawing board.
Queensland senator Susan McDonald attacked the agriculture minister Murray Watt and Department of Agriculture staff in a senate hearing this week on why it was dragging its feet on drawing up a regulatory framework banning the use of meat terms on plant-based food.
Department staff said since the senate inquiry recommendations were released, the Alternative Proteins Council had released a set of voluntary guidelines and "we are seeking to understand the impact of that as part of understanding the landscape of the way products are packaged and labelled."
There was a need to ensure changes that had happened were taken into account, they told the Rural and Regional Affairs and Transport Committee.
Mr Watt insisted the government was not adopting the guidelines of APC but said the reaction of people to those guidelines had to be consulted on.
Senator McDonald: "We've had a review, a senate inquiry and an election commitment from Labor for clearer labeling and now we are going back to consult all over again?
"This is a group which has a constitution outlining they want to end animal production. I'm concerned that this small activist group openly trying to shut down a traditional industry with a lot of workers behind it is setting the agenda."
Mr Watt said the APC was not setting the agenda but was part of the picture.
"To be fair, action wasn't taken when the Coalition was in power either. I admit we have not delivered on this at this point in time but it is an issue that has been around a long time and no government has delivered on it.
"We do intend to resolve this."
Senator McDonald also asked what was being done to support Australian leather producers, particularly kangaroo leather, as animal activists denigrate their products globally.
She asked why there were no laws stopping synthetic products using the term vegan leather, when leather by definition is an animal product.
In other countries, such as Italy, laws were in place preventing that sort of labelling, she said.
Acting Deputy Secretary for Agricultural Trade Nicola Hinder told the hearing her department takes a very proactive stance when it comes to correcting misperceptions around the sustainability of both the kangaroo leather and meat industry.
"We make a big point that our management of the kangaroo population, including harvesting, is science based with animal welfare concerns factored in as well as environment sustainablilty factors," she said.
"We are engaging with European Union and the United States heavily on this but it is fair to say there are a number of very interested and engaged groups that are actively trying to counter us."
Ms Hinder said the kangaroo industry was also being very proactive about putting its sustainability message out to its customers in those countries.
