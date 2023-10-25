It is a long way from Sydney's glittering Bondi Beach to the nation's field pea producing heartland through the cropping regions of southern Australia but breeders of an exciting new variety believe their new line deserves an iconic name.
Australian Pea Breeding have a theme of Australian beaches with their names, and lead field pea breeder Babu Pandey said he believed this new variety deserved to be named after one of Australia's best known strips of sand.
"We are very excited with this variety and believe it could have broad adaptation across southern Australia," Dr Pandey said at last week's Southern Pulse Agronomy field day at Jung in Victoria's Wimmera.
Australian Pea Breeding was created from the former Agriculture Victoria field pea breeding program and is jointly funded by the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) and Agriculture Victoria.
The new field pea will be distributed by Seednet, with Seednet territory manager Stu Ockerby saying the plan was for a limited commercial release in 2024.
Bondi is a Kaspa-type field pea, which Dr Pandey said had demonstrated excellent yield potential in trials.
The variety will allow farmers to broaden their horizons in terms of paddock choice for field peas, with strong boron toxicity.
Fitting in with its beach-themed name, Bondi is also moderately tolerant to salinity.
These two traits will be important for growers in low rainfall zones across the country.
Boron toxicity is a problem in many of the nation's major low rainfall zone cropping regions, from the eastern wheatbelt in WA through the South Australian and Victorian Mallee regions.
Salinity is also an issue in these regions, meaning a variety with good tolerance to both would be an invaluable agronomic tool.
On the disease front, Bondi is resistant to both pea seed borne mosaic virus, powdery mildew and bean roll virus and moderately resistant to downy mildew.
It has a small reddish-brown seed and non-shattering pods.
