Grants and reverse quotas: How the live sheep trade might be phased out

Some of the mechanisms the federal government might opt for in implementing its controversial phase-out of the live sheep trade were touched on in a senate hearing in Canberra this week.
They ranged from exit grants for either producers or exporters, or both, to domestic transport grants to encourage the movement of sheep from the west to processors in other states.
Grants to allow processors to gear up capacity, noting extra chiller space in particular was required, were also mentioned by Department of Agriculture staff.
Extensions of the northern hemisphere summer prohibition and the gradual reduction of the allocation of export quotas over time to step back the volume of trade going out - a reverse quota system in effect - was also touted.
A prohibition on new export licenses and a buyback of existing licenses were other mechanisms department staff had briefed the agriculture minister on, it was revealed in the Rural and Regional Affairs and Transport Committee senate hearing.
Both department staff and agriculture minister Murray Watt reiterated numerous times in answering questions about this particular briefing that they were only options presented by staff, as is typical governmental practice.
The independent panel appointed to consult with stakeholders on the phase-out would make full recommendations in the report it was preparing.
"I'd hazard a guess some of those ideas have progressed and some have been abandoned," Mr Watt said.
The DAFF website says the September 30 timeline for that report to be provided to the minister had been extended and was now due today, October 25.
The panel has received more than 4100 submissions, including 800 written submissions and more than 3,300 survey responses.
