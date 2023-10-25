Farm Online
Home/Beef

How the live sheep trade might be phased out

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
Updated October 25 2023 - 4:10pm, first published 4:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grants and reverse quotas: How the live sheep trade might be phased out
Grants and reverse quotas: How the live sheep trade might be phased out

Some of the mechanisms the federal government might opt for in implementing its controversial phase-out of the live sheep trade were touched on in a senate hearing in Canberra this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.