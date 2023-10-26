The frustration is building for Lower Murray Irrigation District farmers who have been challenged in their recovery from the floods.
As summer fast approaches there are fears that farmers will not be able to irrigate their properties, due to a large amount of work still required to clear the channels and fix infrastructure on their properties.
Member for Hammond Adrian Pederick said after being approached by farmers who had felt their flood recovery efforts had been hindered he decided to contact the state government.
"After hearing about the issues farmers are facing I immediately wrote to Premier Peter Malinauskas, Treasurer Stephen Mullighan and Water Minister Susan Close, calling on them to work with their federal counterparts to expedite funding," he said.
"I also contacted the Federal Minister for Emergency Management Murray Watt to alert him to the urgency of this situation.
"River Murray irrigators tell me they have been in constant communication with government departments about the recovery efforts but unfortunately have felt their local knowledge has simply been dismissed."
Mr Pederick said he did not want to see farmers experience more challenges this summer after last year.
"I'm mindful that the livelihoods of many River Murray farmers were dealt a blow last summer and I don't want to see that repeated this summer as a result of the government's failure to act," he said.
"These are the issues that should have been addressed well before now and quite frankly it is a disgrace that farmers are finding themselves in this position nine months on from the River Murray flood."
Riverglen, SA, dairy farmer Ian Mueller said prior to the flood he put about 30,000 tonnes of clay on the levee bank and about 7000 sandbags, which held off the flood.
"We had to do a huge amount of work to achieve that," he said.
"For people where the water did go through, they've got probably bigger issues now on getting the bank back to a normal height.
"We still believe we need another 20,000 tonnes of clay put on our bank to complete the process and we're hoping to work on that in February."
With upstream dams near capacity, Mr Mueller is concerned another major rain event in February could lead to another high river event.
"The work has to happen now and not wait until the water's a month away from us and then there's another big panic session," he said.
"Of the landowners on the flood plains it's a huge concern."
Daniel Martin, Wall Flat, SA, said red clay is crucial to the bank structure, but said it needed to be protected.
"It needs protection from the water because if water directly touches the red clay it just dissolves and turns to slop," he said.
"The reason the black clay needs to be used is because it will let the water slowly seep through the black clay which will then engage the red clay and it's protected."
The removal of silt and debris caused by the levee breach is what the township is currently focused on in regards to funding.
"We don't think we should bare that cost of removing the silt and debris from their infrastructure that's imposed on us and our channels," Mr Martin said.
"That's where the funding has got to come to now is the removal of silt in our channels."
Mypolonga, SA, buffalo farmer Corey Jones said he hoped to be protected by future high water levels with a solid riverbank.
"We just want a bit more security because we're back relying on the river flats and I wanna feel safe," he said.
"Currently our banks aren't up to a suitable standard.
"Obviously we want to be able to have access along the bank again, but at the moment you can't because it's not safe."
Before digging channels in the Mypologna area, the strengthening of the river banks must be enforced, Mr Jones said.
"For now we just want to see the bank satisfactory first," he said.
"The help and support we have had from PIRSA has been good, we just need the people above to inject a bit more life into it."
A state government spokesperson said they had continued to stabilise and deewater the levees since the 2022-23 flood.
"South Australian government agencies have worked closely with River Murray Reclaimed Irrigation Area landholders to assess, stablise and dewater levees since the 2022-23 flood," the spokesperson said.
"To date, more than $4.3 million worth of emergency response and recovery works have been performed on LMIRA levees that protect agricultural areas and other assets."
All work on levees since the flood have been based on the identified risks.
"All levee works since the flood have been undertaken on a priority basis according to risks identified, access to damaged sections of the levees and availability of resources and materials," the spokesperson said.
"Prior to commencing this work the state government had to source pumps that were available for long term use and establish how to safely access the pumping sites with machinery.
"Immediate stabilisation works have enabled dewatering on affected privately-owned levees and government levees throughout the region."
There continued to be close inspections of the levees along the Murray River.
"Subsequent reinforcement works were undertaken on seven government levees and eight privately owned levees, including six that overtopped during strong winds on 7 and 8 of September," the spokesperson said.
"Regular monitoring and inspections on levee repairs continue to be undertaken to ensure their integrity and to assess any risks to the repaired sections."
Wall Flat was one of the first irrigation areas to be dewatered.
"It was one of the first irrigation areas to be dewatered and to have pastures restored because there was no breach in the levee," the spokesperson said.
"Work has also begun on disconnecting the reclaimed irrigation area Placid from the river.
"Once this is complete, dewatering will commence at that location."
The state government spokesperson said dewatering was now completed in 18 of the 20 impacted areas, with work around Wellington ongoing.
