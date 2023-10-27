If you want to sample a piece of dry aged, marbled beef from the carcase of Iceberg, the mooted rival of the mighty Monkira ox, you'd better be quick.
Only eight separate lots of meat from Iceberg's massive carcase will be auctioned on AuctionsPlus, opening on November 1 at 6am (Queensland time) and closing on November 2 at 5pm (Queensland time).
Some of the cuts include Tomahawks, T-bones, Denver steaks (a cut taken from the shoulder area, specifically a section underneath the shoulder blade bone), Delmonico steaks (a cut from the rib end only of a chuck eye roll), flank steak and Bavette (cut from the bottom sirloin, next to the flank primal).
While Auctions Plus has auctioned boxed beef for charity before, this upcoming Iceberg sale is considered a first where meat from a specific carcase is auctioned.
Owned by Josie and Blair Angus of Signature Beef, Clermont, Queensland, Iceberg recorded a dressed weight of 854 kg when it was slaughtered in late September.
That weight was said to challenge the record of the Monkira ox which had been, since 1894, deemed the heaviest bullock slaughtered in Australia with a dressed carcase weight of 1993 lb (904Kg) and a live weight of 3042 lbs (1379 kgs).
Mrs Angus said they could only guess at Iceberg's live weight because he was too big to weigh on any of their scales.
Comparing the two dressed weights, Mrs Angus explained that Iceberg was conventionally dressed with his kidney fats and skirt removed while the Monkira ox was dressed at a time when the kidney fat and skirt were left as part of the final carcase.
"It's really hard (to guess Iceberg's live weight) because dressing percentages vary, but he was a pretty high yielding animal so if you work him out at about 60 per cent, he'd come in at 1423 kg, but like I said that's a fairly broad guess," she said.
Mrs Angus said there had been a lot of interest in Iceberg's meat from restaurants and overseas buyers since the story spread about his dressed weight.
"We got so much interest from the first story and people were saying 'wow, I'd love to have a taste' that we decided to put a few lots on AuctionsPlus for those who expressed interest," she said.
"Some of our customers here in Australia and, yes, lots of consumers who'd like to try something a little different," she said.
Asked if some of the meat could end up in Japan where marbled beef is highly sought after, Mrs Angus said they could facilitate anything for a customer.
"It would be an interesting logistical challenge, but given the small size of the lots anything is possible," she said.
"But, for any Australian buyers, Bespoke Beef, which is our home delivery side of the business, will actually deliver to your door."
Mrs Angus said she and her husband had tasted a small amount of the meat from Iceberg soon after he was slaughtered, but it had been ageing nicely since then.
On Monday, after promotional photos were taken of the meat for auction, Mrs Angus had another sneak taste and said "it eats as good as it looks."
"He is extraordinary eating and with something so unique we wanted to give a few more people the opportunity to join in," she said.
"It obviously doesn't fit our normal brand specifications, so it is a bit of a one-off, but we thought it would be a bit of fun and raise a bit money for charity and share what should be an extraordinary taste and a little bit of history."
All proceeds from the auction will go to the Winchester Foundation, which provides educational assistance to children and young people living in rural and regional areas.
To view what's on offer, go to https://auctionsplus.com.au/auctions/cattle/signature-beefs-iceberg-auction/122346
