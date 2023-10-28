It has been over a year since the potentially devastating varroa mite was first identified in Australia at a port in New South Wales.
But despite the federal government identifying it as 'one of the greatest threats to Australia's honey and honeybee pollination plant industry', Queensland apiarists have said there has been zero communication or support as the disaster approaches.
Todd and Chez Bartel from Bellmere Honey are apiarists based in the Sunshine Coast Hinterland, where they host their 300 plus hives for honey and pollination.
They said that other than when they've reached out to Biosecurity Queensland themselves with questions, they've not had anyone in contact with a strategy or information.
"How many beehives are going to die before they actually come up with a plan?" Mr Bartel said.
"I would have thought that there would have been a lot more information out there, without having to go and find it," Ms Bartel said.
Varroa mites are tiny external parasites that prey on honeybees, with an infestation having the ability to devastate broods and transmit viruses.
On September 19 this year, the National Management Group moved the response for varroa mite from eradication to management- but just what that means for Queensland beekeepers is still unknown.
Since it was first identified in Newcastle on the 22nd of June 2022, the Bartels said there has never been an official notification to registered beekeepers about the arrival of the threat- nor any official information on what Queensland's strategy will be for the industry to survive.
Queensland's Department for Agriculture and Fisheries website currently recommends beekeepers to "continue to regularly monitor their hives for varroa mite."
A spokesperson from Biosecurity Queensland said in a statement:
"During the transition to a formal management plan, a pause on the issuance of permits for movements of beehives and bee-related material from New South Wales into Queensland will remain in place while the risks are being assessed," they said.
"As of 23 October, 1,308 surveys have been completed by Queensland beekeepers who have tested more than 22,594 hives via the Bee 123 form to report their findings since 15 August 2022."
The Bartels are currently doing alcohol wash tests on their bees to monitor their hives but are uncertain as to what they can do if varroa mite is actually found.
"There's nothing else we can do to prevent it from coming. It's the inevitable, we are going to get it," Mr Bartel said.
Given the prolific expansion of the pest internationally, it's widely believed the spread of varroa mite into Queensland is a matter of when, not if.
"Are we allowed to use [chemicals used for varroa mite in other countries] in Australia?" Ms Bartel said.
"How are [those chemicals] going to affect the honey, for human consumption?"
The lack of communication of any strategy by the state government have the Bartels concerned Biosecurity Queensland will be following any moves made by New South Wales, rather than taking a proactive approach.
"Our conditions are very different in Queensland, climate wise, versus down south," Ms Bartel said.
Despite preparing as much as they can, the pair have more questions than answers and said the wide range of knowledge within the industry needs to be taken into account.
"We get a lot of hobbyist beekeepers come to us, and they're like 'oh so what actually is it?'"
"[and] what about, for example, elderly people who have bees, but don't have the resources or the knowledge to access the internet?"
