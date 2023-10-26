Farm Online
Live-ex class action counter offer to be 'far higher' than $215m

October 26 2023 - 12:30pm
Lawyers for the class action seeking compensation for businesses affected by the illegal 2011 live export ban continue to do battle with the Commonwealth over a settlement.
A counter to the Commonwealth's $215 million compensation offer for producers and beef businesses in the class action on the 2011 live cattle ban is expected to be made before Christmas.

