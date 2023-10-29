Conservationists are urging banks to 'walk the walk' on green lending to cattle and sheep producers in the wake of new research that has found of all the sectors that carry a high risk of impacting nature, livestock holds the most in outstanding loans at $47 billion from leading Australian banks.
They say while the intention is there, it hasn't yet materialised into tangible incentives and rewards for farmers investing in the long-term resilience of their farms and landscapes.
The Australian Conservation Foundation commissioned Ernst & Young Australia to assess the flow of capital and lending from banks into sectors that have a risk of material impact upon nature.
The work shows $260 billion of all outstanding Australian bank loans, or 22 per cent, is to sectors that carry a high risk of impacting nature.
Alongside agriculture is resources, energy and property development.
EY sets out six legacy banking practices that act as barriers to protecting and restoring nature and identifies actions banks can take now to make their lending practices consistent with the UN Global Biodiversity Framework. These include setting science-based targets for reducing nature impact, adopting no deforestation policies, incorporating ecosystem services into land valuations and applying nature risk and opportunity frameworks to bank operations and value chains.
ACF's corporate campaigner Jonathan Moylan said farmers doing good work for the environment, such as retaining biodiversity corridors, planting shelter belts and fencing off creeks and paddock trees, were not rewarded by legacy valuation methods.
"This is because vegetated land is considered to have less worth, despite the ecosystem services nature provides," he said.
"This has led to a situation where property developers are incentivised to buy land, clear it and sell it at a much higher price, causing long-term damage to biodiversity and agricultural productivity.
"By recognising the value of nature in land valuation, banks can remove this perverse incentive and reduce the trade-offs for farmers who are trying to do the right thing."
He said the message to banks was to 'get going' on this - don't wait for the legislation which will inevitably come.
"Nature risk is systemic and inescapable for banks," he said.
"Ultimately if they don't deal with it along with other serious risks, it will economically impact them in the long run.
"We need to move away from banks being seen to do the right thing to really doing the right thing."
Mr Moylan said some banks were moving faster than others.
"This year, we are starting to see banks do high level assessments looking at which sectors they can have the most impact in," he said.
"That needs to translate quickly into action."
Report author, EY Australia's climate change and sustainability partner Emma Herd said nature and biodiversity risks were increasingly becoming part of the risk landscape for finance, as global commitments consolidate and national regulatory settings tighten.
"There are significant opportunities for banks which act now to establish strong approaches to nature risk management and work with their clients to deliver rich biodiversity outcomes for Australia," she said.
