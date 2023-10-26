Farm Online
Gin records break as Namoi Cotton ends season with profit jump

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
October 27 2023 - 9:06am, first published October 26 2023 - 2:15pm
Namoi Cotton has just ended its 2023 crop ginning season last week after processing 1.16m bales.
After years of weather-related setbacks gnawing at its earnings, Australia's biggest cotton ginner, Namoi Cotton, has clearly turned the corner posting a 37 per cent revenue jump and an $11.8 million after-tax profit for the first half of 2023-24.

