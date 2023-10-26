The family carve-up of the MacLachlan's historic Jumbuck Pastoral company has thrown a spotlight on South Australia's remarkable ability to produce pastoral dynasties.
Sir Sidney Kidman has won deserved fame as the cattle king but the MacLachlan's have similar claims for their sheep empire founded further back in 1888.
Stockman Hugh Patterson "HP" MacLachlan came from Victoria to found the company near Yunta, about 275km north-east of Adelaide.
It is HP's great-grandsons Callum and Jock who have been running the family company since 2009.
Now because of family succession plans, the brothers have taking ownership of their own Jumbuck stations and left the bulk of the enterprise in the hands of the father and chairman Hugh "HG" and their sisters.
Jumbuck Pastoral is the nation's biggest wool producer and in the top five of the nation's biggest land owners.
While Kidman's rise to fame has been well chronicled, at the time of his death in 1935 Kidman either owned or had a share in almost four per cent of the Australia's mainland with 68 stations, less is known of the MacLachlan's history.
Before the carve-up, which actually happened in September, Jumbuck Pastoral either owned or had a share in about a dozen stations across SA, Western Australia, NSW and the Northern Territory.
Those stations run around 85,000 cattle and 180,000 sheep.
Not included in that number is Rawlinna, a million hectare station located 400km east of Kalgoorlie, which remains Australia's biggest sheep station with 60,000 Merino sheep and is now in the process of being sold to mining magnate Twiggy Forrest.
It all began with HP MacLachlan at Paratoo Station, Yunta back in 1888.
HP was said to be a top stockman and was able to "ride out the extraordinary drought of 1895/1902 which helped him to succeed".
He famously owned and bred White Nose, which beat the fabled Phar Lap in the 1931 Melbourne Cup.
It was his son, Byron Hugh "BH" MacLachlan, who set about creating an empire after taking over the management of Paratoo aged 19.
His father helped finance his development of what was considered desert country in the Tarcoola region in the north.
Tarcoola is at the junction of Sydney-Perth and Adelaide to Darwin railway line.
BH MacLachlan took advantage of buoyant wool prices after World War Two to expand his operation with Mulgathing (530,700ha) and Commonwealth Hill (513,000ha) stations in the arid region.
Undaunted by the average annual rainfall of 175mm, a network of bores and pipelines was built to support large sheep flocks across the vast stations.
By the mid-1980s his holdings included 17 stations throughout Queensland, NSW, WA and South Australia.
From 1950-51 he led the South Australian Stockowners' Association.
History records it was in the late 1940s BH changed the spelling of the family's surname from McLachlan to its original MacLachlan.
BH handed control of the family company to his son Hugh "HG" in 1960.
Today's company chairman, HG MacLachlan developed several leases on the Nullarbor Plain near Rawlinna WA in 1962.
Callum and Jock MacLachlan became joint managing directors in 2010 after HG MacLachlan handed over the reins after almost half a century in control although he remains owner and company chair.
Under their stewardship the company further expanded into beef in the Kimberley and Northern Territory focussing on the live cattle export market.
Jumbuck bought what was once the Tapp family's 540,000ha Killarney Station in the NT for $35 million in 2014.
In 2021, what is believed to be Australia's second biggest cattle station, the famous 1.25 million hectare Wave Hill Station in the NT was sold for a reported $104 million.
It was sold by Western Grazing on a walk in, walk out basis with 40,000 branded Brahman cattle to Jumbuck Pastoral and three supporting investors.
Callum MacLachlan will continue to run the Territory stations as well as SA's Springfield with brother Jock overseeing South Australia's McCoys Well Station (running 13,700 Poll Merino sheep) across 58,680ha and Meda Station (505,857ha) in Western Australia.
HG and his daughters Airlie MacLachlan, Islay McKenzie and Brooke Yates are taking a greater role in the company management as directors.
