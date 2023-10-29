A country town's abattoir is back on the chopping block after an unexpected home conversion.
Although agents admit living in the old slaughterhouse might not be everyone's cup of tea, the home conversion is back on the sales market for $555,000.
The former Avoca abattoir in Victoria's Central Highlands has to be one of the more unusual offerings on the market - all yours for around half a million dollars.
And if you don't quite have the stomach for living in your new investment, agents suggest it would make a perfect B&B.
Located in Abattoir Lane, the meatworks once provided lamb and beef cuts to this former gold mining town and region, located about 71km north west of Ballarat.
Today's town population of about 1130 people source their meat from the town's butcher or supermarket.
During the gold rush the town had a population of 16,000.
Many tree changers escaped Melbourne's lockdowns during COVID for the freedom of the country and pounced on any and all homes for sale, local Elders Real Estate agent Elizabeth Teal said.
Avoca is about a two hour's drive from Melbourne.
"There's really no sign of the abattoir anymore, it looks more like an industrial building you would see anywhere," she said.
The rambling 2.5 hectare (six acre) block and off-the-grid living are key attractions for out of town buyers, she said.
A dam provides a haven for native wildlife and rare native orchards.
The old abattoir's three industrial-type water tanks provide a massive water storage for the house and grounds.
An upstairs bedroom has been installed in the old abattoir, now called the main house, with a cosy kitchen and step-down bathroom with spa bath, shower plus vanity.
It now has a large living/dining area with woodfire heater and French doors leading out to a small conservatory.
From this main living area there is a walkway to a separate, timber-lined room overlooking the dam.
It is the separate stone cottage with two bedrooms which has been suggested for B&B.
The cottage's interior has been newly renovated with open plan living and a new kitchen.
The owner has suggested a the large, undeveloped space in the old cool-room offers a multitude of possibilities such as brewing, distilling, pottery or even a cinema.
"The cottage was flooded and now looks a million dollars after being renovated," Mrs Teal said.
For more information contact Elizabeth Teal on 0408 521363 or Heathcliffe Teal on 0400 599567.
