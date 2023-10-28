Farm Online
Price of $4.73 million for mixed farming block offered for sale in Tatiara district

Chris McLennan
Chris McLennan
October 29 2023 - 8:03am
FarmBuy Real Estate
This farm in the upper south-east of the state has the valuable ability to pick up extra rain, agents say.
This farm in the upper south-east of the state has the valuable ability to pick up extra rain, agents say. Pictures from Spence Dix and Co

Agents are asking for $4.73 million for elevated farming country for sale at Kongal in the Tatiara district they say is handy for "picking up" extra rain showers.

