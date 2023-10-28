Agents are asking for $4.73 million for elevated farming country for sale at Kongal in the Tatiara district they say is handy for "picking up" extra rain showers.
This type of local knowledge is gold for buyers who are being asked to fork out $5700 per acre to buy this farm in the south-east across 336 hectares (830 acres).
The Kongal district receives an annual average rainfall of around 500mm, and some extra moisture can come in handy.
Agents from Spence Dix and Co say a lot of work has gone into improving the soils which are a mix of brown loams over clay and limestone, good loam flats to sandier loams, which have been clayed.
The farm is about 25km from Mundulla and 34km from Bordertown.
It is fenced into seven main paddocks with five paddocks currently given over to cropping and two for stock grazing.
Agents say a "substantial claying and delving program" was undertaken last year to enhance the strong crop yields of canola, wheat, barley, beans and lupins.
Recognised as healthy sub clover country, the farm is said to be capable of growing considerable hay.
It has a bore equipped with submersible pump, three concrete and one poly tanks providing good water.
There is also a "very useful" rubble pit on the property.
Other improvements include an implement shed, a small two-stand shearing shed/workshop, sheep yards and a pair of silos.
A modern three-bedroom transportable home with office and ensuite has been moved to the block.
"Such an appealing, healthy, productive, top of the range property with a good rainfall base ... it has had a great deal of investment into soil amelioration, which is enhancing crop yields, this will only continue to improve with time," agents said.
For more information contact the Spence Dix & Co agents Greg Window on 0427 582177 and Alastair Johnson on 0427 609751.
