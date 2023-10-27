Young south-west Victorian dairy farmers will have the chance to learn about farming in New Zealand early next year.
DemoDAIRY Foundation is sponsoring up to 18 farmers and service providers who are members of the WestVic Dairy Young Dairy Network (YDN) to join the study tour in February
WestVic Dairy regional extension officer Matt Wood said the tour would help YDN members to learn about new technologies, farming systems and different ways of working.
"Participants can then use their findings to further develop their careers and businesses," he said.
The study tour from February 18-23 will focus on maximising pasture and forage utilisation for profitable milk production, adapting to changes in environmental legislation and public perception and using technology to improve efficiency - including Halter virtual fencing.
Participants will get to see up to five different farming systems in the Waikato and Bay of Plenty areas and the tour will include a range of businesses servicing dairying farming and new industries such as sheep milking and intensive horticulture in dairy farming areas.
DemoDAIRY Foundation secretary Ian Teese said the foundation was pleased to support young Western District farmers and professionals working in the dairy sector to learn more about the New Zealand dairy industry.
"New Zealand has a range of different production and marketing systems and touring them will help these young people to think in different ways to improve their businesses," Mr Teese said.
Two of the participants in a 2022 New Zealand study tour supported by DemoDAIRY Foundation, Sam Kermond and Max Bond, have since joined the YDN leadership team.
Young farmers or service providers can apply before November 6 by contacting Mr Wood at WestVic Dairy on Matthew@westvicdairy.com.au or visit https://www.demodairy.com.au/application/ or contact DDF secretary Ian Teese on 0427 358987 or itag@bigpond.com.
The DemoDAIRY Foundation will contribute to the costs for study tour participants and Livestock Improvement Corporation (LIC) is assisting in organising the program and tour.
Want to read more stories like this?
Sign up below (select Dairy News) to receive our e-newsletter delivered fresh to your email inbox twice a week.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.