Farm Online
Home/Dairy

DemoDairy offers 18 spots on young farmer New Zealand tour

Carlene Dowie
By Carlene Dowie
October 27 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nullawarre dairy farmer Sam Kermond participated in a study tour of New Zealand in 2022 supported by DemoDAIRY. Picture supplied by DemoDairy
Nullawarre dairy farmer Sam Kermond participated in a study tour of New Zealand in 2022 supported by DemoDAIRY. Picture supplied by DemoDairy

Young south-west Victorian dairy farmers will have the chance to learn about farming in New Zealand early next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carlene Dowie

Carlene Dowie

Editor

Carlene Dowie is the editor of the Australian Dairyfarmer magazine and has more than 30 years' experience as a rural journalist.

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.