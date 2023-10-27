Farm Online
Home/News

Lick blocks helping to reduce malnutrition in South East Asia

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
October 28 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Australian-developed medicated lick blocks are playing a key role in helping to reduce chronic malnutrition in children in South East Asia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.