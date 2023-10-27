Lick blocks helping to reduce malnutrition in South East Asia

Australian-developed medicated lick blocks are playing a key role in helping to reduce chronic malnutrition in children in South East Asia.
In addition to being a nutrition boost for the livestock, the molasses lick blocks being produced by AgCoTech Global contain fenbendazole, an anthelmintic used to control a range of worm species and other internal parasites commonly found in goats throughout South East Asia.
Susie Martin, who oversees the project on behalf of the Poverty Reduction Fund, which works closely with the Laos Government, said the blocks were an extremely effective way of delivering the medication to the goats.
"There just isn't the animal husbandry support or the on-farm facilities necessary to handle goats," Ms Martin said.
"Smallholder farmers don't have access to these medications, and even if they did the cost makes them prohibitive unless there is a direct improvement in their livelihoods.
"The blocks provide a solution to both of those issues because they deliver the medication straight to the animal, and the blocks are extremely popular with the smallholder farmers who want to improve their livelihoods."
The World Bank funded project focuses on three areas: the milking of goats and milk handling; animal health and husbandry; and very importantly, the incorporation of milk into the diet as a means of improving nutrition, particularly for children.
Ms Martin said malnutrition was a massive problem across South East Asia as rice-dominant diets were often deficient in both protein and essential vitamins and minerals, including calcium.
"It is estimated about 35 per cent of children under the age of five in Laos are chronically malnourished," Ms Martin.
"They are not starving thank goodness, but the long term effects of malnutrition are very alarming and include not only physical development but also brain development and long term diseases including diabetes."
The milk is being incorporated into a range of recipes including dishes made with rice and eggs.
"Soup is a popular dish because it requires using milk and a little less water."
Ms Martin said although many smallholders farmers owned livestock, meat and milk generally formed only a limited part of the diet.
"Yes, there are livestock, but they tend to be eaten on a very special occasion or sold when money is required for a particular event," Ms Martin.
"The goats are typically not used as an immediate food source, and that is an area they can obviously be fostered and developed, which is the aim of the project."
The project was being delivered both on the ground and in the field to about 60 families who own an average about 10 animals.
The blocks are being produced by AgCoTech Global, a Australian-owned company which recently opened a molasses block making plant near Luang Prabang in northern Laos.
AgCoTech was also a participant in celebrations for the recent World Food Day held in the capital Vientiane where the company's emissions reduction blocks were a feature exhibit and attracted significant interest from government officials.
