Farm Online
Home/Newsletter
Free

Iinputs.com allows farmers to set up input tender

Paula Thompson
By Paula Thompson
Updated November 3 2023 - 3:07pm, first published October 30 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A new Eyre Peninsula-based tech start-up founded by Fraser Kessling allows companies to bid on tenders from farmers on their fertiliser and chemical needs. Picture supplied
A new Eyre Peninsula-based tech start-up founded by Fraser Kessling allows companies to bid on tenders from farmers on their fertiliser and chemical needs. Picture supplied

A new tech start-up, based on the Eyre Peninsula, is allowing farmers to submit tenders on a web platform and have companies compete to fulfil their fertiliser and chemical needs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paula Thompson

Paula Thompson

National Machinery and Ag Tech writer

Paula Thompson is ACM's National Machinery and Ag Tech writer. She has been an agricultural journalist for more than 20 years. Prior to her current role, she was a reporter with the Stock Journal, covering livestock markets and the grains industry.

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.