Mixed farming block sells for well above the reserve

A mixed farming block at Lexton, between Ballarat and Avoca, sold for well above its reserve price today.
The block takes in 139 hectares (344 acres) in Leys Road, Lexton and sold in an online auction for $4050 per acre, or $1,393,200.
It was a top auction for the owner when the reserve of $3450 was passed with ease with two bidders competing for the block.
The knockout blow for the bidding came after the offer price passed $4000 per acre.
The auction began at $3250 per acre.
Agents from Nutrien Harcourts suggested the land was a perfect add-on block and also a lifestyle farm opportunity.
About 40 minutes drive north-west of Ballarat, the agents said the land was ideally suited to grazing and cropping "in a wonderful rural setting".
The block is divided into five main paddocks on undulating country with large open areas and sections of scattered gums leading down to the spring-fed Doctors Creek on the eastern boundary.
Agents said it has serviceable sheep yards and five catchment dams.
It also has a bore with submersible solar pump and several fenced off treed areas.
"A lovely block to build on (STCA) or to add on to an existing operation," agents said.
