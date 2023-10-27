Farm Online
Agribusiness buzz in brief

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
October 27 2023 - 2:30pm
Bendigo Bank is Australian farmers' most trusted agribusiness banking name. File photo.
Bendigo Bank is Australian farmers' most trusted agribusiness banking name. File photo.

Trusted Bendigo Bank

Bendigo Bank leads National Australia Bank and Commonwealth Bank of Australia as the most trusted agribusiness banking name among farmers, according to consumer research specialist, Roy Morgan.

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

