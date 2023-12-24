How four young Aussie blokes are using methane to beat poverty

When four young Australian blokes all under the age of 30 were presented the opportunity to make a difference in one of South East Asia's poorest countries, they jumped at the chance.
The opportunity was to build and develop a factory in central Laos to produce methane busting medicated molasses blocks for cattle.
The blocks would not only significantly improve the nutrition of otherwise starving livestock and alleviate the poverty suffered by their owners, but also help address climate change.
When it was explained they that the project would involve working with local people and that innovative blocks would be distributed and given away for free, the willingness of the newly created team AgCoTech only grew.
Daniel Olsson and his brother Josh and their cousins Alex and Dougal Cameron, who all part of the Olsson clan and have well developed skills in stock feed manufacturing, took off for Luang Prabang in what has been an adventure that has been as challenging as it has been character building.
Daniel Olsson said the experience had already proven far beyond any expectations he initially held.
"I don't think any of us really knew what we were in for and we are still continually being surprised by how this country operates," Daniel said.
"It is just so different to anything we previously experienced in Australia.
"There have certainly been plenty of lessons in how to address challenges and solve problems."
Josh Olsson said the chance to live in Laos was an opportunity he couldn't refuse.
"What young person wouldn't jump at at opportunity to work in a country where small changes can make very big differences," Josh said.
"Of course, everything went into lockdown with Covid, and we soon learned that working in Laos is very different to what I think any of us could have imagined," Josh said.
"The climate was probably the biggest shock. It's not just hot. It is also incredibly humid. And that's compounded by the amount of smoke in the air during the dry season."
Alex Cameron said he continually impressed by the willingness and skills of the Laos people working in the Luang Prabang plant.
"We have been so fortunate to bring together a team of people that just knows how to get things done even when they have had limited experience," Dougal said.
"Manufacturing blocks takes an incredible amount of coordination because the timing of the pours in absolutely critical.
"We all learnt a lot during the initial trial, especially how local ingredients performed and interacted."
Dougal Cameron said the 20kg medicated molasses blocks were being very well received by small holder farmers.
"One of the big challenges is just keeping up with the demand," Dougal said.
"Livestock producers constantly want the blocks for cattle and buffalo because they can see the difference they make.
"We certainly spend a lot of time working with livestock producers in Laos."
Australian Ambassador to Laos, Paul Kelly, said he was continually impressed by the "can-do" approach of AgCoTech.
"It's a great example of a group of people recognising an opportunity, taking on what is obviously a very big challenge, and establishing a system that directly addresses both climate change and poverty.
"It's particularly encouraging to see the young team from AgCoTech living and working in-country alongside the people of Laos to develop a business that is already having a significant impact with Laos, particularly in rural areas."
Mr Kelly said while Laos might not be top of mind as an Australia investment destination, the two countries had long enjoyed a very close relationship.
This included Australia providing about $42 million in aid for the construction of the Friendship Bridge across the lower Mekong River in 1994, which connected Laos and Thailand.
"Laos is also Australia's 'Country Coordinator' for ASEAN from 2021 to 2024," Mr Kelly said.
"This means we will be working very closely as Laos prepares to chair ASEAN in 2024 - the same year that ASEAN and Australia will recognise 50 years since Australia became ASEAN's first dialogue partner, and the 30th anniversary of the opening of the first Friendship Bridge.
"Australia is committed to supporting Laos to deliver a successful chair year."
Importantly, Laos is the host nation for the 2024 ASEAN conference, themed 'Enhancing Connectivity and Resilience'.
ASEAN leaders will meet in Melbourne in March for a special summit to commemorate 50 years of relations.
The project kicked off in 2016 when Emeritus Professor Peter Windsor from the University of Sydney School's of Veterinary Science and Charles 'Chick' Olsson from the Brisbane-based Four Season Company decided there was an opportunity to improve livestock systems in Laos.
Prof Windsor had long enjoyed a close working relationship with the Department or Foreign Affairs and Trade been using medicated Four Season blocks to control parasites in livestock in South East Asia.
The concept intrigued Chick Olsson, who made a spur of the moment decision to jump on a plane to see first hand how the Four Season blocks infused with fendendazole were being used to control worms.
"Peter (Windsor) has always been such a strong supporter of Laos and especially the importance of livestock in the economy," Chick said.
"When I hit the ground I soon realised that massive amounts of rice straw was being burnt instead of being utilised as valuable feed for what were clearly starving cattle.
"All the resources were there, but the technology, the knowledge and the necessary capital were sadly lacking."
However, when the discussion turned to climate change, the proverbial penny dropped.
If there was a way to capture a carbon credits in the process of feeding cattle by reducing methane, an income stream could be generated.
That 'over a beer' moment led to a research project being developed through the University of Sydney to examine various molasses block formulations, with a particular emphasis on locally sourced mitigants.
A new company called AgCoTech was formed to refine the model and capture and trade carbon credits into developed nations including Australia.
The first customer was the Brisbane based law firm Bennett and Philp, which was keen to demonstrate its climate friendly credentials by offsetting their emissions while alleviating poverty.
AgCoTech is also developing factories another factory in southern Laos in Indonesia and Cambodia.
