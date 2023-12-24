Farm Online
Home/News

How four young Aussie blokes are using methane to beat poverty

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
December 25 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brothers Alex and Dougal Cameron and their cousins Daniel Josh Olsson are helping to alleviate poverty in one of South East Asia's poorest countries by reducing methane from the livestock herd.
Brothers Alex and Dougal Cameron and their cousins Daniel Josh Olsson are helping to alleviate poverty in one of South East Asia's poorest countries by reducing methane from the livestock herd.

When four young Australian blokes all under the age of 30 were presented the opportunity to make a difference in one of South East Asia's poorest countries, they jumped at the chance.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.