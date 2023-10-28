Exclusion fenced Western Downs property Inverclyde is 6668 hectares (16,477 acres) of productive country well suited to large scale cattle, sheep and goat breeding, backgrounding and broadacre farming.
Offered by Brian and Keeleigh Allport, Inverclyde is located 36km south east of Moonie, 96km north of Goondiwindi, and 150km south west of Dalby.
There is an excellent mix of soils types ranging from softly undulating, friable brigalow/belah grey and chocolate soils to soft red loamy wilga/belah soils, with some melon hole areas with productive couch and buffel grass.
Inverclyde is estimated to run about 1000 breeders producing weaners; or 25,000 goats and 150 cows; in addition to 627ha of cultivation.
There are 21 main paddocks plus holding paddocks with all of the fencing in new condition.
Livestock handling facilities include very good condition 1000-head capacity steel cattle yards, equipped goat yards, a second set of goat/cattle yards, and an old set of timber cattle yards.
About 1000ha has been improved with bambatsi, creeping blue grass and purple pigeon pastures and there is 36ha of black soil country used for hay production.
Some 1600ha has been planted with silk sorghum and other pastures on areas of old cultivation and blade ploughed country as well as 2710ha of open/pulled country.
About 3035ha is carrying a good body of dry feed in addition to 800ha of timbered country.
Water is supplied across the property from a reticulated system serviced by a 550 megalitre overland flow dam, two bores and 12 dams.
Improvements include a 19x13m hay shed, a four stand shearing shed, 10x17m cotton seed/machinery shed, a 14x14m workshop, silos, a 1000 tonne silage pit, gravel quarry and airstrip.
Accommodation includes a six bedroom homestead, a five bedroom home needing renovation, a two bedroom cottage, and recently renovated two bedroom quarters.
Expressions of interest close with Eastern Rural on November 30.
Agents: Andrew Kirtly, 0400 598 866, or Roger Lyne, 0427 698 866, Eastern Rural.
