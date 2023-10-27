Industry good body Grains Australia (GAL) has appointed a new chair.
Experienced agribusiness executive Andrew Young will replace GAL's inaugural chair Terry Enright in the role.
Mr Young, who like Mr Enright hails from Western Australia, has an extensive agribusiness background, with a strong grains focus and has previously served as GAL's interim chief executive after its first boss Jonathan Wilson stepped down last year.
He is the current chair of prominent WA grain exporter and pool manager Plum Grove, while he also had stints at CBH and AgraCorp.
Currently he also has close links with the livestock sector through his role as chairman of Westpork, WA's largest pork producer and its joint venture processing business Dardanup Butchering Company.
Great Southern farmer Mr Enright steps down from the role having held the position since the organisation's inception in 2020 as an initiative of the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC), to provide industry good functions and services.
GRDC chair John Woods welcomed the appointment of Mr Young.
"Andrew has served with distinction on the Board since its inception and acted as interim Chief Executive Officer in 2022 - collaboratively bringing to life much of the early structure, team, Commodity Councils and Grains Australia programs," Mr Woods said.
As well as his roles with GAL and Westpork Mr Young is also a member of the Australian Export Grains Innovation Centre (AEGIC) board.
Mr Woods also congratulated Mr Enright for his time in the role.
"Terry has been integral in successfully steering Grains Australia into a position where it is delivering genuine value on behalf of grain growers," Mr Woods said.
Mr Woods also welcomed the appointment to the GAL board of Andrew Earle, who has spent three years on the Grains Australia Advisory Committee and served for 10 years on the Grain Producers Australia board, including as deputy chair.
Mr Earle is managing partner of the farming operation 'Bullawarrie' at Thallon on the Queensland and New South Wales border.
