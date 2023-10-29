Farm Online
Australian soil carbon scheme raising 'serious concerns'

By Liv Casben
October 29 2023 - 11:00am
There's a growing chorus of discontent among experts over how soil carbon credits are awarded. (AP PHOTO)
Scientists say Australia's soil carbon targets are flawed and farmers could face a big bill, with the nation's emissions reductions being overestimated.

