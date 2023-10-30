Kilcoy launches AI meat processing technology

Queensland-based Kilcoy Global Foods has developed a ground-breaking robotic scribe carcase cutting technology that will alter the meat processing industry's accuracy, yield, and safety.
After embarking on a transformative journey over a decade ago focused on improving efficiencies and safety across all its facilities, Kilcoy Global Foods has landed on the future of sustainable meat production.
In partnership with research and development corporation AMPC and AI experts Intelligent Robotics, KGF identified four key cuts, to be delivered within millimetres, cut after cut.
KGF Australia President Jiah Falcke said: "We've got some of the best boners in the country, and there's always a fatigue factor and it's a tough job - we're finding ways to work smarter."
The robotic scribes use 3D cameras, vision processing, imaging cameras, and AI tasks to find where they need to cut.
This step is critical for boning room success - it scribes the cuts, gives boners the right pattern to follow, and optimises yields.
"We've built our reputation on 70 years of exceptional quality, and this technology pushes that a step further. It will give us the accuracy we need from a yield perspective, product specifications, and product consistency," said Mr Falcke.
"Our customers will open a box and notice the difference."
AMPC CEO Chris Taylor said this was the first AI-driven automated beef scribing system in Australia.
"The benefits include improving yields, greater consistency in scribing operations and most importantly assisting worker safety," he said.
"It will be trialled over a 12-month period to determine whether the technology can achieve the necessary performance benchmarks. We are upbeat about this investment which could deliver significant returns to the processing industry and look forward to seeing the results."
Intelligent Robotics Electrical Engineering Manager Jonathan Cook is thrilled to deliver the IR-SCRIBE technology to the meat industry.
"We are passionate about engineering novel solutions to add value and improve safety and it's exciting to see all the hard work come together in bringing the system to life at Kilcoy's processing plant," he said.
"This project will open doors for other AI opportunities and will start to show us what's possible, with a lot of this tech and concepts to be utilised elsewhere too, not just for beef, but for lamb too," said Mr Falcke.
Following a $120 million upgrade in 2018, KGF's primary processing facility at Kilcoy, north of Brisbane, is regarded as one of the most modern meat processing plants in Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.