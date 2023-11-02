Farm Online
Localised rain events are likely to continue and possibly become a little more likely in summer

By Don White, Weatherwatch
November 3 2023 - 10:00am
Localised rain events to feature in summer
Another localised rain event, this time affecting mainly the northern coast of NSW and parts of south east Queensland, passed through in the past week. As previously mentioned, such events are likely to continue and possibly become a little more likely in summer, but as each event affects a small area only, most parts of eastern Australia will continue with well below average rainfall.

