Localised rain events to feature in summer

This is because an El Nino pattern in the Pacific is well established. Although its effects have plateaued a little in recent weeks, the eastern Pacific sea surface temperatures continue to exceed El Nino thresholds, and with warmer than average water moving to the east beneath the surface as well, this will at least maintain this situation for some months, with SSTs remaining above El Nino thresholds into the southern hemisphere autumn 2024. As is typical with these conditions, rainfall throughout eastern Australia will be below normal for the majority, but not all of the coming months and temperatures, especially daytime maximum temperatures, will average out at well up on normal through most of spring and summer, although departures from normal will decrease the further north you go.