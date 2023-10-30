Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Unjoined Guernsey heifers sells for record $17,000 at Rochester sale

Updated October 31 2023 - 3:43pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glamorous Kakadu Barbell sets a new Guernsey record price of $17,000 for DLS agents Ben Minogue and Brian Leslie, paraded by young Guernsey breeder Kaitlyn Joyce. Picture supplied
Glamorous Kakadu Barbell sets a new Guernsey record price of $17,000 for DLS agents Ben Minogue and Brian Leslie, paraded by young Guernsey breeder Kaitlyn Joyce. Picture supplied

A yearling heifer has fetched an Australian record-breaking $17,000 price for an unjoined Guernsey heifer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.