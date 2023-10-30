Angus Gidley-Baird appointed Sheep Sustainabilty Framework chair

Market analyst Angus Gidley-Baird has become the independent chair of the Sheep Sustainability Framework.
Mr Gidley-Baird is currently a senior animal proteins analyst at Rabobank, bringing deep and broad experience in the red meat sector and agriculture industry advocacy to the SSF.
Prior to that, he spent a decade at NSW Farmers in various roles including managing the livestock, economic and rural affairs policy areas.
Mr Gidley-Baird said he was looking forward to helping drive the SSF forward, particularly as national and international attention focuses on the sustainability efforts of primary production.
"After moving through its initial setup stage, the SSF now leads some of the most important global discussions on sustainability in the wool and sheepmeat industries," he said.
"My term will coincide with the red meat sector approaching the CN30 target - carbon neutral by the year 2030 - so this period will be critical in how the industry positions itself and demonstrates its progress."
Mr Gidley-Baird said his work with Rabobank involved analysis of all key livestock markets including pork, poultry, beef, sheepmeat, goats and seafood, giving him the opportunity to connect with colleagues around the world and regularly discuss key issues in sustainability.
"My current role at Rabobank also gives me great exposure to the whole supply chain," he said.
"I can go from talking to a country banking client in Hamilton on what's influencing the sheep market, to a wholesale client who is a big meat processor or a US colleague about what's going on in the North American market and what that means for the next 12 to 18 months.
"These are very diverse conversations approached with a business lens.
"I hope to bring to the SSF a perspective of business practicality, but also my thoughts on the wider implications to the market and our trade access.
"Progress on sustainability needs to be workable for the whole supply chain, and any costs need to be managed to ensure our products remain a strong value proposition for consumers.
"It also needs to reflect our commitments to mitigating the environmental impacts of our production systems while recognising the critical role our producers have in feeding the community and the financial resilience that underpins that responsibility."
