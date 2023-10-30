Farm Online
Home/News

Angus Gidley-Baird appointed Sheep Sustainabilty Framework chair

October 30 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angus Gidley-Baird has been appointed independent chair of the Sheep Sustainability Framework.
Angus Gidley-Baird has been appointed independent chair of the Sheep Sustainability Framework.

Market analyst Angus Gidley-Baird has become the independent chair of the Sheep Sustainability Framework.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.