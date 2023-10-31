Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Retailers and brands plan to use wool in more sportswear, occasion wear and workwear, AWI internal survey reveals

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
October 31 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Results from an Australian Wool Innovation brand partners survey indicate an uplift in retailers intending to increase wool product categories. Photo via Shutterstock.
Results from an Australian Wool Innovation brand partners survey indicate an uplift in retailers intending to increase wool product categories. Photo via Shutterstock.

Australian Wool Innovation has reported an uptick in brand partners who have collaborated with subsidiary The Woolmark Company wanting to introduce new woollen product categories.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Nugent

Victoria Nugent

National sheep and wool writer

National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.