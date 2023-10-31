Australian Wool Innovation has reported an uptick in brand partners who have collaborated with subsidiary The Woolmark Company wanting to introduce new woollen product categories.
Out of 13 partners surveyed, eight said they planned to introduce sportswear as a new wool product category, while five identifed occasion wear and three identified workwear.
The results, mentioned in AWI's latest annual report, come from an internal ongoing survey of partners collaborating with The Woolmark Company, with AWI asking for their insights on working with wool and their future strategies.
According to information provided by AWI, the results showed that all retailer partners that completed the survey reported year on year increases in the amount of wool produced and stocked on their e-commerce sites between 2018 and 2023.
The survey also found that all retail partners reported an increase in internet searches for Merino, up by anywhere from 40 per cent to 200pc year on year.
An AWI spokeswoman said the company's goal was to encourage these partners to continue to use wool and where possible, increase their wool usage.
"As such, the strong level of satisfaction and intent to introduce new wool categories after collaboration with The Woolmark Company are strong indicators of success," she said.
"We will continually monitor answers from partners as collaborations conclude and will address areas where improvements can be made.
"We are seeing partners use wool in both a traditional sense (work wear and tailoring) as well as in new, innovative uses across sportswear.
"The increased interest in wool sportswear is reflective of the casualisation trend and the demand for products that can be versatile."
The last financial year also saw a reported 83pc increase in Woolmark program licensees, with 41.3 million tickets and labels ordered.
AWI's brand partners during the financial year included Bonpoint, Nissan, Prada, Goodwool, CUBUS, Sportscraft, Zegna Baruffa Lane Borgosesia and Saks.
