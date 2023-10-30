One of the most famous names in fine wool growing across Victoria is on the market in western Victoria.
Today's owners of the renowned Eurambeen Station (2343 hectares, 5790 acres) near Beaufort are Charlie and Jenny Dean with agents expecting more than $30 million for the property sale.
But Eurambeen is synonymous with the Beggs brothers and was founded first as Mount Cole station in 1840.
The Beggs family has produced many leaders in the wool industry including organisations like the Royal Agricultural Society of Victoria, Australian Sheepbreeders Association, (former) Graziers Association of Victoria and Australian Wool Corporation.
Eurambeen was the foundational property for the Beggs family which remains the most famous name in the state's wool industry with properties including Buln Gherin and currently at Nareeb Nareeb, Glenthompson.
Along with its extensive land holding, said to have a carrying capacity of around 33,000 DSE, the original homestead and its famous gardens is still considered a local treasure although not part of this sale.
The historic six-stand bluestone wool shed from 1845 is however.
Eurambeen homestead is located nine kilometres west of Beaufort with origins dating back to 1862.
The former potato farmers from Ireland, George and Francis Beggs arrived in the new colony to build the homestead with locally quarried stone.
Eurambeen was founded by brothers Alexander and Colin Campbell and the original run took in 10,368ha (25,620 acres).
George and Francis bought Eurambeen in 1850 "and built up a fine merino stud flock," history records..
The next generation of Beggs brothers were Theodore, Robert and Hugh who became partners in leasing and owning several large properties in the district. It was Theodore who continued with Eurambeen.
The station being sold told by the Dean family continues to feature those rich pastures on the famed red and grey soils with a strong fertiliser history.
It has the Western District's prized flat to gently undulating topography which agents say are ideally suited to large scale cropping/grazing.
The property receives a "reliable" average annual rainfall of 682mm.
Agents say Eurambeen has access to "abundant" natural water from Fiery Creek and many surface dams.
There are several bores and a Centre pivot plus a 200 megalitre irrigation licence.
Fencing is said to be good to excellent.
The station is subdivided into 46 paddocks.
The historic six-stand bluestone shearing shed remains on the property along with steel sheep yards and loading ramp.
There are also steel cattle yards, loading ramp and sundry other shedding.
Expressions of interest closes on November 29.
For more information contact the agents from Elders Real Estate, Sean Simpson on 0418 320335 and Bram Gunn on 0400 683222
