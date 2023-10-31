Buyers have been asked to do the carbon credit sums on a big farm with forestry investments north of Hobart.
Agents suggest the forestry project could be worth 150,000 Australian Carbon Credit Units, currently worth about $30 apiece.
The 2311 hectare (5711 acre) irrigated and dryland holding is currently producing numerous crops including potatoes, cereals, poppies, hemp, carrot seed, oilseed and legumes.
A three-year potato contract is currently in place with Simplot Australia.
But already another use has been found for its substantial irrigation entitlements.
Eastern Tiers has 5620 megalitres of water entitlements which includes 4120ML of annual surface water entitlements plus an annual bore water supply of 1500ML.
It also has in excess of 4000 megalitres of water storage, along with newly constructed pumping infrastructure.
While the property is made up of land types for cropping, sheep, beef and dairy production, another major feature is 379ha of recently planted forestry which uses plantation methodology to produce ACCUs (carbon credits).
Easter Tiers is located at Stonehenge, an hour north of Hobart in Tasmania's Southern Midlands.
Other developments over the past two years has included construction of a new machinery/shearing shed complex, livestock yards and cottage, as well as 15km of exclusion fencing, roadways and 27km of internal fencing.
LAWD senior director Danny Thomas said Eastern Tiers would offer the successful buyer a diverse revenue stream business, with irrigated potatoes, cereals, livestock and carbon-derived income.
"Tasmania remains undervalued compared to other parts of the country given its abundance of secure water reserves, new infrastructure and attributes that will be attractive to large local farming interests, institutional and international investors," Mr Thomas said.
Eastern Tiers features 357 hectares of irrigable land, watered by four new Zimmatic centre pivot irrigators, with the opportunity to develop a further 459 hectares of irrigation.
The plantation forestry method requires accounting for carbon stock changes in trees, debris and harvested forest products, taking into account forest growth, disturbances and harvesting.
Each ACCU represents one tonne of carbon dioxide equivalent in greenhouse gas emissions stored or avoided, while building a harvestable timber asset at the end of the project.
With significant scope for further development and diversification on Eastern Tiers, Mr Thomas is expecting the Stonehenge property to appeal to a wide range of Tasmanian, mainland and overseas buyers.
Eastern Tiers is being offered for sale through expressions of interest closing November 30.
For more information contact LAWD agents Danny Thomas on 0439 349977, Elizabeth Doyle on 0400 102439 or Tony Maguire from Nutrien Harcourts on 0417 101392.
