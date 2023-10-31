Producing lots of good quality milk is the ultimate aim of dairy farming, and the new Milking and Mastitis Management program continues to be a vital part of maintaining Australian dairy's high standards for milk quality.
Recently revamped and expanded from the Cups On Cups Off program, the last year has seen this popular program run many times across the country.
The Milking and Mastitis Management course is a two-day, face-to-face program that covers the key components to maintaining good milk quality: minimising mastitis risks, animal handling, milking routines, and machine maintenance and cleaning practices.
Understanding what mastitis is and how to prevent it remains one of the most important aspects of the course.
Participants learn about the different mastitis pathogens, how mastitis infections occur and how the cow's immune system responds to infection.
They are also introduced to best practice identification and treatment protocols to maximise the chance of cure and minimise the risk of antibiotic residues.
The course also covers the hygiene side of milk quality, such as milking machine maintenance as well as plant cleaning and milk cooling routines.
Teat health and hygiene are a vital component in preventing new mastitis infections.
Participants learn about how their role in the dairy plays a key part in maintaining the health and cleanliness of cows' teats and then identify key things they can do back on-farm, such as changing their teat spray technique.
The program also includes understanding cow behaviour and stock handling and safety.
"Along with the second day being out on-farm, participants are loving the hands-on, practical, supervised elements of the program," Dairy Australia's national lead for animal health and fertility Zoe Vogels said.
"Visiting a farm emphasises the importance of farm biosecurity - not just for mastitis control, but for other diseases as well."
The course is underpinned by the Countdown Farmer Guidelines and several other resources such as shed guides, videos and webinars.
