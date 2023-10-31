Farm Online
Riverside Farm Retreat offers magnificent riverside living

By Mark Phelps
October 31 2023 - 11:00am
FarmBuy Real Estate
Riverside Farm Retreat is a magnificent country homestead set alongside the Namoi River on 188 hectares of prime grazing and farm land. Picture supplied
Riverside Farm Retreat is a magnificent country homestead set alongside the Namoi River on 188 hectares of prime grazing and farm land. Picture supplied

Riverside Farm Retreat is a magnificent country homestead set alongside the Namoi River on 188 hectares (465 acres) of prime grazing and farm land.

