Riverside Farm Retreat offers magnificent riverside living

Riverside Farm Retreat is a magnificent country homestead set alongside the Namoi River on 188 hectares (465 acres) of prime grazing and farm land.
On the market with a price guide of $5.2-$5.5 million, the attractive property with a tree lined drive is located seven minutes south east of Narrabri.
Riverside Farm Retreat features an impressive, 419 square metre Georgian-Colonial style homestead with four spacious, ensuited bedrooms plus a study.
Constructed in 2013, the homestead is also connected by an elevated walkway to a self-contained three bedroom, three bathroom cottage, well suited to dual-living, guests, or a farm-stay accommodation.
The open plan homestead features a huge ironbark timber post and beam, cypress timber floors, high ceilings, and excellent view of the river and distant mountains.
No expense has been spared. There is ample storage including a ceiling loft, a laundry with a drying room, automatic blinds, timber shutters, remote controlled skylights and ducted air conditioning.
The established gardens feature multiple river gums, London plane, palms and Chinese elm trees, all watered by a remote B-Hyve irrigation system.
The property also has an outdoor entertainment area with a rustic iron and timber bar, bathroom, and large fire pit, great for parties and family celebrations.
A large greenhouse with raised beds is well suited to growing vegetables and herbs. There are also fruit trees nearby.
The property also has an established caravanning and camping area with a separate entry, which provides additional farm income.
The 15ha of exclusive river front provides access to multiple outdoor activities including kayaking, swimming, fishing, and a river pontoon boat.
Other infrastructure includes a 21x20m three bay shed with a workshop, 130,000 litres of fresh water storage, a bore, and a 20 kilowatt, 80 solar panel solar system.
The property features predominantly black soil with some area of red country.
There are four larger grazing or cropping paddocks and 12 smaller paddocks, which mostly have shelters, and laneways.
All of the paddocks have water troughs, and there is a 28.5x6.2m shed with two lockable containers suitable for hay and equipment storage.
