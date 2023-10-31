Farm Online
Stand-out 17,949ha Blackall cattle property proves real Paradise

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
October 31 2023 - 2:00pm
FarmBuy Real Estate

Stand-out 17,949 hectare (44,352 acre) Blackall property Paradise Downs has been consistently running 1800 to 2000 breeders and replacements with some of the progeny kept to feeder weights.

Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

