Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Want a cheap RIC loan to help beat a big dry? Here are some tips

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated October 31 2023 - 12:38pm, first published 6:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blackjack Holsteins principal and Regional Investment Corporation borrower, Brodie Game, with son Harry, on the Game family's Bega Valley property where new irrigation infrastructure is being installed to improve the farm's drought resilience. Photo supplied.
Blackjack Holsteins principal and Regional Investment Corporation borrower, Brodie Game, with son Harry, on the Game family's Bega Valley property where new irrigation infrastructure is being installed to improve the farm's drought resilience. Photo supplied.

After a year of rising interest rates and falling farm commodity markets, farmers are taking a fresh look at their cheap loan options with Regional Investment Corporation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.