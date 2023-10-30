After a year of rising interest rates and falling farm commodity markets, farmers are taking a fresh look at their cheap loan options with Regional Investment Corporation.
RIC is set to furnish farmers with more than $200 million in discount loans in 2023-24, largely to help them refinance existing debts, or to invest in productivity initiatives.
Returning drought conditions and the lingering impact of last year's floods in some regions have also fuelled a steady rise in inquiries to the federal government's specialist industry lender.
In response, the discount debt service has offered some helpful tips, plus background information on its 10-year loan options (currently at 4.52pc interest), and guidance on how to apply.
In a recent webinar session pitched to farmers, accountants and rural financial counsellors, RIC also warned hopeful borrowers to plan for a lot of time consuming application form-filling work on the farm computer.
They would be expected to have enthusiastic plans identifying how a cheap loan of up to $2m would improve their business and how it would be repaid.
However, about 25pc of RIC applications were rejected, for various reasons, including the likelihood an enterprise may not meet its loan repayments, or because it already had enough size and equity to recover from a setback without needing RIC's low cost funding help.
In five years RIC has paid about $3.2 billion in concessional loans to almost 3000 farm sector customers.
In 2021-22 alone, before commercial lenders' interest rates began rising every month, RIC customers saved $105m in interest repayment costs.
Borrowers range from producers making emergency stockfeed purchases during floods and drought, to new farmers buying land or equipment, or existing operators recovering from severe seasonal and market setbacks or preparing for future weather or financial obstacles.
About 83pc of customers reported RIC loans had helped improve their drought resilience, 73pc said they had been able to grow their farm and 55pc agreed a RIC loan enabled the farm to keep operating.
NSW Far South Coast dairy farmer, Brodie Game, said thanks to a RIC investment loan, she and husband, Kevin, were about to install a centre pivot overhead irrigator to replace a 35 hectare low pressure bike-shift watering system to so they could dramatically boost fodder production capabilities.
Their loan application last year followed livestock and fodder losses to bushfires and smoke in the summer of 2019-2020, plus several prior years of drought, and then flooding.
"Those natural disasters made us realise you have to be prepared with stored feed and silage all the time - we needed a more efficient and productive fodder production program," she told the webinar.
Typically, RIC loans tend to be for about $1m, but have been for as little as $50,000.
They must be partnered with a loan of at least an equivalent value from a bank or other commercial lender.
While drought loans quickly became a significant portion of RIC's lending base, most current activity has been for farm investment loans, to fund recovery from severe business impacts, including market price slumps and natural disasters, or RIC's AgriStarter loans supporting first time farmers and farm succession initiatives.
It approves investment borrowings to pay down existing commercial farm debt, or for agricultural production-related restocking, infrastructure recovery investments or projects to improve production and farm resilience.
Loans can also cover operating expenses such as fuel bills, wages, rates and fodder bought in preparation for dry seasons.
However, agri lending manager, Mitchell Adermann, said loans could not support diversification projects which were not agricultural production-related, including agri-tourism initiatives, or even building accommodation for farm workers.
In most cases loans for new farmland were also denied, except where extra land could support specific production or risk mitigation strategies.
Farmers whose production output was only destined for local end use markets within their state are also denied RIC loans.
Businesses must also be able to produce evidence of sufficient surplus cash flow and average earnings before tax to meet their loan repayment commitments and cover their ongoing management costs.
Farm owners or partnerships must have at least one member earning 50pc of their farm income from their property and must spend at least 75pc of their time working in the business.
RIC loans require interest-only repayments for the first five years, have no fees or establishment costs, nor do they have to be fully paid up at the end of their 10-year term.
Mr Adermann said up to two thirds of the loan's value would typically remain, to be rolled into the customer's remaining commercial borrowings.
He said farmers should talk to their bank about their plans before approaching RIC for a loan, then set aside plenty of time to make a loan application and demonstrate their capabilities to meet RIC's borrowing guidelines.
Loan applications could only be made online and needed supporting financial statements, personal identification details, information on assets and liabilities, and proof of cash flow.
"We must be clear that the loan is going to somebody with farming experience (at least three years), who is enthusiastic about what they're doing and who has a plan to grow and repay their loan," Mr Adermann said.
"Don't be scared of the application requirements.
"It's a step by step process with checklists and templates to refer to.
"You can phone our helpful people for assistance, or work with a trusted financial advisor, accountant, a rural financial counsellor and your bank."
In the Bega Valley, where their Blackjack Holsteins dairy farm runs more than 270 milkers, Ms Game agreed.
"Preparing cash flows information and budget figures takes time and is a bit of a chore, but if you're being honest with your numbers we found we learnt a lot about where the farm was really sitting financially," she said.
"It's a big task, but you don't tend to know all the details until you prepare the numbers with discipline and have all the answers.
"You don't want to end up with more debt than you can handle."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.