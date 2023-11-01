A neat irrigated farm used as part of a larger dairy operation in Victoria's Goulburn Valley has been listed for sale at $2.29 million.
At that price the Boosey farm (128 hectares, 316 acres), between Yarrawonga and Cobram, is on the market for $7247 per acre.
It has been used a grow out block for replacement heifers as part of the family's dairy operation with the milking plant not part of this sale.
After owning the block for 24 years, the vendors are retiring and have moved their family into town.
The owners have already sold their adjacent dairy farm as part of their succession plan.
Elders selling agent Dave Colvin said the farm had also been used to graze beef cattle.
A bonus for buyers is the two older-style homes on the farm which are currently tenanted to provide extra income of about $27,500 per year.
Held in a single title, the agents expect the farm "will have strong appeal for local farmers wanting to expand" looking for a well set up and established irrigated property.
"In short, it's an ideal involvement opportunity in dairying, and fodder production," Mr Colvin said.
The property is subdivided into 10 main paddocks with a number of smaller utility holdings, including several allowing strip grazing.
The main Murray River supply channel runs along the eastern side of the holding.
Two water delivery shares are linked to the property, with a 10 megalitre capacity catchment and irrigation run off collection dam providing extra irrigation water.
Further low and high reliability water shares are also offered for separate sale at a price in line with current market value.
The farm has a bore supply used for stock and domestic needs.
The two homes have been occupied by various family members, farm workers and tenants over the years.
Summer Fields is the central three-bedroom family home.
The home has period features including pressed metal ceilings in two bedrooms, the hallway (original wide plank Murray Pine floorboards) and lounge area.
The smaller "The Cottage" offers two bedrooms
Agents say the homes are well located to provide privacy but close enough for use by multiple generations of a family.
There is a useful complex of farm shedding including a large, enclosed workshop and machinery store with secure roller door access.
The four-bay open fronted hay shed has a capacity to store 800 large bales and can also be used as a machinery shed.
There are further supplementary sheds and an onsite set of cattle yards and loading race.
The property also carries a strong pasture load currently suited to hay or silage cutting.
The farm has well established tree lines along the boundary and subdivision lines with all electric fencing while the two homes and shedding are well located in the centre of the holding.
It has bitumen road frontage and easy access to communities like Katamatite, Tungamah, Cobram and Yarrawonga.
For more information contact Elders Real Estate's Dave Colvin on 0407 500237.
