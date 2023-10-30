Grains industry news in brief

Mexican malt project
There will be a big new investment in malting in Mexico, which is emerging as a destination for Australian malt barley.
Malteurop has opened a $A186 million malthouse for its malting business in Meoqui in northern Mexico.
The focus for the Malteurop project is local malting barley, however overall Mexico has to import malt barley, servicing beer brand icons such as Corona and Dos Equis.
The Malteurop facility has an annual capacity of 120,000 tonnes of malt, which could be scaled up to 150,000 tonnes.
Viterra record
Viterra Australia's grain accumulation arm has exported a record amount of grain for the season.
The grain marketing arm, separate from the company's large bulk handling enterprise focused on South Australia, has exported over 7 million tonnes of grain from around Australia this marketing year.
The grain was accumulated across all grain producing states and beats the previous record set in the 2016/17 season.
Brazil's big plant
Brazil is planting soybeans at a record pace and could be on track for a record crop should the season be favourable.
According to US Department of Agriculture data Brazil could produce 162 million tonnes of soybeans, a 4.5 per cent year on year increase.
Russian attacks
Ukrainian officials have said there have been 17 attacks on Ukrainian grain storage infrastructure since the end of the Black Sea Grain Initiative in July, with damage to 105 port facility assets.
According to the Ukrainian Agri Council over 300,000 tonnes of grain has been destroyed as a result of the attacks.
BCG nominated for award
Birchip Cropping Group (BCG) has been announced as a finalist in the Regional Development Victoria awards in the leadership and innovation category.
The awards started in 2002 and are designed to encourage, acknowledge and reward the valuable contributions that individuals, communities and businesses make throughout Victoria.
Russian production grows
Russia's 2023-24 grain production is estimated to reach 142.2 million tonnes with exports of 65 million tonnes according to the Institute for Agricultural Market Studies (IKAR), one of Russia's largest agricultural analysts.
It represents a small month on month gain, primarily on the back of a better than anticipated corn crop.
Black Sea corridor suspended
Ukraine's Black Sea grain corridor that has so far transported 700,000 tonnes of grain was temporarily suspended last week due to concerns about aerial bombing and sea mines.
After the bilateral Black Sea Grain Initiative was cancelled in July Ukraine has continued to export via the Black Sea, albeit in smaller volumes, with ships taking a different route, along the coast of NATO members Romania and Bulgaria.
Reuters reported the closure, saying that there were safety concerns for the vessels.
There had been an unofficial halt to service earlier in the week, with shipping officials worried about the security of the route due primarily to an increased Russian air force presence
India continues with Canadian lentils
In spite of diplomatic tensions between Canada and India, caused by the Canadian government raising the possibility of Indian government involvement in the death of a Canadian national Sikh separatist there has been a steady flow of lentils from Canada to India.
Canada has traditionally been the largest supplier of lentils to India, however Australia is growing in important in recent years as the national crop increases in size.
According to Indian government data India had imported 1.09 million tonnes of lentils for the calendar year with just under half of that volume, 463,000 tonnes from Canada.
Ukraine exports fall
Grain exports for Ukraine fell to 8.72 million tonnes so far for the 2023-24 marketing season according to official Ukrainian government data quoted by Reuters, representing a 33pc year on year fall.
The major falls have been seen in the corn sector, where ample global supplies have meant there is less demand than for crops such as wheat.
At the same time last year Ukraine had exported 12.34 million tonnes.
Export volumes for the year to date are 4.4 million tonnes of wheat, 3.5 million tonnes of corn and 669,000 tonnes of barley.
In the previous season Ukraine exported 4.7 million tonnes of wheat, 6.6 million tonnes of corn and 1.05 million tonnes of barley.
