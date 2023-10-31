Australian wine exports are continuing to fall in both value and volume, as cost-of-living pressures, extreme Chinese tariffs and a global decline in wine consumption put pressure on the market.
Wine Australia's latest Export Report has seen an 11 per cent decline in value to $1.79 billion and a 4pc drop in volume to 604 million litres in the 12 months to September 2023.
Total export value has been on a downward trajectory since a $3.1 billion peak in October 2020, with China's import ban halting more than a third of the trade and consumers around the world now keeping a closer eye on alcohol consumption and spending.
Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom have been major contributors to the loss in export value over the past year, though a 26pc growth in the Hong Kong market has offset some of the decline.
Hong Kong, followed by Thailand and Vietnam, saw the highest growth in the number of Australian exporters, amid volatile market conditions in the Asian region.
Wine Australia has identified Thailand and the Philippines as key emerging markets as exports to Singapore fall, and has also welcomed China's move to review tariffs on Australian wine.
Chardonnay remains Australia's most exported variety by volume, while Shiraz saw a further 11pc decline to 139 million litres. Pinot Gris/Grigio saw a 17pc growth in export volume.
