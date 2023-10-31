Farm Online
Cattle market talk takes a positive turn, prices track sideways

By Shan Goodwin
October 31 2023 - 12:30pm
Yarding sizes have come back a bit in the past week, helping to keep the cattle market flat.

Restockers are showing a bit more interest in the cattle market on the back of improved seasonal forecasts and talk of processors ramping up capacity, agents are reporting.

