Hay in demand as drought and bushfires hit farmers hard

Bush charity Rural Aid is bracing for another wave of requests from drought affected farmers for fodder for livestock as devastating bushfires continue to burn across more than 100 locations in Queensland and NSW.
Rural Aid chief executive officer John Warlters said based on the experiences of the previous drought and the Black Summer bushfires of 2019, demand for hay will rapidly accelerate as conditions deteriorate.
"Rural Aid delivered $56m of hay and other services over a two-year period between 2018-19 when drought and bushfire were ravaging the country," Mr Warlters said.
"The drought has already arrived for thousands of farming families.
"Lower than average rainfall and higher than average temperatures and have plunged families back into financial and emotional turmoil.
"We are seeing that every day through the huge demand for our services and that's ahead of the hot and dry summer forecast by the bureau."
Queensland cattle producer Betty Johnson, Biggenden, said the hay from Rural Aid was greatly appreciated.
"It's wonderful to get a bit of help when I really do need it," the 84-year-old said.
"If you have a look at my property, there's not a green speck anywhere.
"We've had no rain at all since about January which means that I've been feeding stock for ages. If you're feeding stock, it costs money."
Mr Warlters called on Australians to rally together by buying a bale at: www.buyabale.com.au or calling 1300 327 624.
Mr Warlters said it could be to be an extraordinarily difficult time for farmers.
"Aside from the physical hardships of running a farm through drought and bushfire, we know the toll on mental health can be even greater," he said.
"Recent studies have shown the average suicide rate in Australian farmers to be almost 59 percent higher than the general population - the equivalent of one farmer taking their own life every 10 days."
Rural Aid provides critical support including water, hay and counselling assistance to help farmers. Contact 1300 327 624.
