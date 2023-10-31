Farm Online
Home/News

Hay in demand as drought and bushfires hit farmers hard

October 31 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desperate farmers have requested more than $1 million of hay from bush charity contacted Rural Aid in the past month. Picture supplied
Desperate farmers have requested more than $1 million of hay from bush charity contacted Rural Aid in the past month. Picture supplied

Bush charity Rural Aid is bracing for another wave of requests from drought affected farmers for fodder for livestock as devastating bushfires continue to burn across more than 100 locations in Queensland and NSW.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.