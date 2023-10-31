Red meat and livestock industry stakeholders are invited to participate in an independent performance review of Meat & Livestock Australia, which is currently underway.
The independent review process is conducted periodically as a requirement of MLA's statutory funding agreement with the Australian Government.
The current review is covering the period from 2020 to 2023 and is being conducted by GHD Pty Ltd.
MLA managing director Jason Strong said stakeholders could get involved in the review by contacting the GHD team via the project's website: info.ghd.com/mlareview
"The review is looking for feedback on a range of issues in relation to MLA's funding arrangement with the Commonwealth, including research priority setting, cross-industry collaboration, governance arrangements, demonstration of outcomes, along with a range of other issues," Mr Strong said.
"It is also assessing MLA's performance in relation to recommendations from the previous review in 2020."
Submissions and consultation are open until Friday December 8.
The final Independent Performance Review recommendations will be published on the MLA website along with MLA's response to the recommendations, following the conclusion of the review.
