Farm Online
Home/Beef

Consultation open on MLA independent performance review

Updated October 31 2023 - 1:45pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MLA managing director Jason Strong. Picture Shan Goodwin.
MLA managing director Jason Strong. Picture Shan Goodwin.

Red meat and livestock industry stakeholders are invited to participate in an independent performance review of Meat & Livestock Australia, which is currently underway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.