While we have heard much these last few months of the gradual thawing of political tensions between Australia and China with some of the trade constraints on Australian agricultural products being lifted or reviewed, we are still yet to see much in the way of a review of those meat processing plants still suspended from access to China.
Despite the plant suspensions, the latest official beef import figures from China's General Administration of Customs suggests that to the end of September, those Australian plants that are approved for China, have still had over 169,300 tonnes of Australian beef officially imported into the country.
This leaves only around 26,900t of access remaining under the China Australia Free Trade Agreement for 2023 before the quota safeguard of 196,349t is triggered.
Given current monthly beef shipments to China of around 19,000t in September, much of which will arrive in October, Australian beef imports may already be close to the official trigger level.
If China chooses to apply the safeguard, the FTA requires formal notification from Chinese authorities after which the import duty will increase from 1.2 per cent back to 12pc for the remainder of 2023.
Anything in transit at the time the notification is received will be imported at 1.2pc, however the total volume of any product in transit above the 196,349t would be deducted from the safeguard volume for 2024 of 202,240t.
In 2024 the import duty on Australian beef goes to zero under the FTA.
To put Australia's beef exports to China into context, for the nine months to September, China imported over 2.066 million tonnes of beef, a 4.5pc increase on the previous year.
Brazil supplied 41pc of that import volume, while Australia supplied only 8pc.
Despite concerns about the recovery of the Chinese economy since the pandemic, China's hunger for imported beef has not slowed and has continued to set records each year although in 2023 on lower prices and increased inventories.
Import prices for frozen beef from all suppliers into China peaked in July 2022 and in September this year were sharply down 28pc year-on-year, according to the US Meat Export Federation, or USMEF.
They report, however, that most of that price fall was suffered by the larger commodity suppliers such as Brazil and Argentina.
The US and Australia were the least affected.
Australia and the US compete directly in the top end of the Chinese market.
The graph with this column, compiled by market analyst Aginfo, shows US and Australian frozen beef imports into China over the last few years. The volume advantage that the US had from March 2021 verses Australia is clearly evident.
Since March this year, however, that situation has begun to reverse with imports of US beef levelling off then falling slightly while imports of Australian beef have risen to a point where now we look likely to fill our import quota under the FTA for 2023 before the end of the year.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will be in China from November 4 to 7 and is expected to drop into the China International Import Expo, or CIIE, in Shanghai where a number of Australian meat exporters will be exhibiting.
This is a Chinese Government organised event and the Australian meat industries support for the event and Albanese's visit can only be a positive in helping to resolve some of the red meat market access issues with China.
If the safeguard is triggered, it is unlikely many shipments would be made at 12pc duty especially with cheaper meat in cold storage. Any shipments would likely also go into cold storage until the new year. This will all depend on whether China applies the safeguard or in the spirit of thawing political sensitivities with Australia, it waves the option.
Potential industrial action by the Community and Public Sector Union, or CPSU, which includes some of the Federal Department of Agriculture's on-plant veterinarians and meat inspectors in export plants is currently under consideration.
The action is in relation to the ongoing public service-wide enterprise agreement negotiations.
The Fair Work Commission has allowed the CPSU to conduct a ballot of its members to determine whether there is sufficient support to undertake protected industrial action. The ballot closed late last week.
It will be a decision for each relevant CPSU member as to whether they observe any decision involving industrial action.
Export plants will not be able to operate without full on-plant government inspection. If the action does result in stoppages, DAFF will advise any affected meat export processing plants regarding planning and arrangements to manage each plant's situation.
In the current over supply environment, the loss of any processing capacity due to industrial action by the CPSU would be disappointing so the hope is that any action that might result will be avoided by the meat processing sector.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.