There's some good and bad for buyers if they plan to continue cropping the Daniell's farm block on South Australia's Yorke Peninsula.
If the tractor's auto steer malfunctions you could easily end up in St Vincent Gulf, the 40 hectare block for sale is slap bang on the coast.
The good news is Viterra's Port Giles facility is right next door, so close you could almost auger your grain straight into the site.
Plus the long jetty there is sometimes opening for snapper fishing.
The Daniell family settled on the YP farm Fairview in 1875.
Today Neil and Dianne Daniell are subdividing the Fairview home block of 166ha and a 40ha (99 acres) block adjoining Hickeys Drive has been offered for sale.
The block includes the four-bedroom home, machinery shed, workshop, shearing shed with adjoining sheep yards (as new) and sundry sheds.
Fairview is currently being utilised for cropping and livestock grazing.
Located 220km from the Adelaide CBD at Coobowie, Port Giles, the property has mains water with an extra 180,000 litres of rainwater storage.
CBRE Agribusiness's Phil Schell and Angus Bills are managing the sale via a two-stage expression of interest campaign, with stage one closing November 30.
"Fairview directly adjoins both the Viterra's Port Giles facility and the deep seaport, which will dramatically reduce transport costs for the incoming purchaser," Mr Schell said.
"The block is the perfect add-on for a local producer seeking expansion opportunities."
Port Giles has a large jetty equipped for bulk handling of grain and a large grain storage facility operated by Viterra opened in 1970.
Interestingly, Viterra this year broke a harvest record for the 2022/23 season, with the most amount of grain loaded onto vessels ever (more than five million tonnes) from its SA ports including Port Giles.
Last month, Viterra hit a major milestone after surpassing 5 million tonnes of growers' grain loaded onto vessels from South Australian ports bound for international markets for the 2022/23 harvest.
Mr Bills said the YP has "benefitted from a strong uplift in land values over the past five years".
"Being 2.5 hours from the Adelaide CBD, we're expecting interest from CBD-based investors seeking to capitalise on the waterfront location overlooking the St Vincent Gulf or investing in further grain handling facilities due to the location of surrounding facilities."
The block also offers views across the gulf towards the Mount Lofty Ranges behind Adelaide.
For more information contact the agents from CBRE - Phil Schell on 0418 809849 and Angus Bills on 0400 859634.
