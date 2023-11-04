West Australian grain producer John Wallace took delivery of not one but two of the world's largest combine harvesters last harvest.
John and Narelle Wallace, together with their son and daughter-in-law, John 'JJ' and Caitlin Wallace, grow more than 6000 hectares of wheat, canola and lupins each year in the Neridup region, about 35 kilometres north-east of Esperance.
John had been itching to get his hands on a pair of new CLAAS LEXION 8800 series combine harvesters after hosting a demonstration on his property in 2019.
Impressed, he specified the top-of-the-line 8900 model, even though it was not officially on the Australian price list.
"I ordered two 8800s but a week later I said I'd be willing to pay more to get the 8900 model if it was available," John said.
"The two greatest limiting factors to harvesting performance down here are capacity and horsepower.
"The 8800 has the capacity I'm after but the 8900 has that little bit more horsepower you need when the 'Esperance Equaliser' comes to get you. A single rain event can cost you $100 a tonne in downgrading. Multiply that by a couple of thousand tonnes and the concept of risk becomes very clear. Three years ago, we had a wind event that self-harvested our canola to the tune of 1 t/ha. If I'd had that extra horsepower back then, I would have been a lot further into that crop and minimised my losses."
The LEXION 8900 is powered by a 16.2 litre, six-cylinder MAN D42 engine that delivers 790 horsepower, 90 hp more than the 8800 model.
John said the extra power delivers an extra 3-4 km/h in most harvesting conditions with minimal grain loss.
"We can absolutely push the envelope without sacrificing grain loss, which we like to keep below one or 1.5pc at the most," he said.
"Most of the time, these machines will be operating at less than their capacity but I am happy I have the extra horsepower when I need it.
"The guys from CLAAS Harvest Centre said I'd never use all that horsepower but I've proven them wrong.
"I've been wringing this thing's neck in canola and I am super impressed.
"When the canola is green, the pod might be ready to harvest but underneath you still have a sappy stalk that wrecks and bends things."
The LEXION 8000 series has 10pc more capacity than the previous 700 series thanks to the enlarged APS SYNFLOW HYBRID threshing and separation system.
Grain holding and unloading capacity have also been significantly increased to 18,000 litres and 180l/second, respectively.
In 2020, a top-of-the-line LEXION 8900 broke the harvesting 'sound barrier' when it recorded peak outputs of more than 100 t/h in a UK wheat crop and averaged an impressive 94 t/h over eight hours. Grain loss was less than 1pc throughout the day.
"I've been driving combine harvesters for 30 years and this machine really is next level," John said. "There's no comparison between the 8900 and my existing 770 in terms of capacity, performance and ease of operation.
"That extra capacity allows me to start earlier, finish later and harvest more hectares every hour in between.
"Things can start getting unbelievably tough in a 5 t/ha barley crop after 5 pm.
"Two years ago, I had a contractor helping me with two single rotor harvesters.
"They finished at 6 pm and but I was still going at 11.30 pm."
John's LEXION is equipped with the AUS PRO 11 pack, which includes a full radial spreader with wind sensor, 12 m CTF compatible unloading auger, and other features.
